Bruce Willis and wife renew their wedding vows in stunning video shot by ex Demi Moore

29 March 2023, 13:57

Announcing the news video a beautiful video of the pair, Emma revealed the ceremony took place in 2019 at the same venue the couple married at 10-years earlier, in 2009. Picture: Emma Heming/Instagram

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Emma Heming has revealed she renewed her wedding vows to husband Bruce Willis with a beautiful video uploaded to her Instagram page.

Bruce Willis and his wife renewed their vows on their 10-year wedding anniversary, it has been confirmed by bride Emma Heming.

The couple's wedding video was filmed by Bruce's ex-wife Demi Moore, and the event was attended by his adult children Rumer, Scout and his children with Emma Heming; flower girls Mabel and Evelyn.

The legendary 67-year-old actor was previously diagnosed with aphasia - a condition which causes difficulties with speech - in 2022. Picture: Getty
Bruce Willis and his wife renewed their vows on their 10-year wedding anniversary, it has been confirmed by bride Emma Hemming (pictured with Bruce in 2009). Picture: Alamy

“On our 10th wedding anniversary we decided to renew our vows in the same place we said ‘I do’ back in 2009,” Emma wrote in the caption.

"I’m so happy we did. Seize every opportunity to unite and celebrate with family and friends.

"Those are the moments and beautiful pockets of memories that you get to hold on to for a lifetime.

"And we get to keep those memories safe and alive for the ones that might not be able to."

The video comes just weeks after Bruce Wills's family (pictured in 2019) confirmed the star had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia – the most common form of dementia in people under 60. Picture: Getty

The video comes just weeks after Bruce Wills's family confirmed the star had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia – the most common form of dementia in people under 60.

However the condition has progressed, and Bruce was given a more specific diagnosis earlier this year.

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," his family said in February.

"Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead," they added.

Bruce's family thanked fans and expressed their "deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love" they had received.

