Demi Moore’s family emotionally celebrate actress’ first EVER awards win – watch here

Demi Moore won the Golden Globe for Best Actress at the 2025 awards show. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Hannah Watkin

The Substance actress won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Demi Moore’s family were full of joy on Sunday evening (January 5) after the Blame It on Rio actress won a Golden Globe.

The 62-year-old's three daughters and her extended family had gathered together to watch the awards show, in which Demi was nominated in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category for her lead role in The Substance.

Demi won the award – her first major acting award in her over 45-year-long career – leading to a sweet celebration from her and Bruce Willis’ daughters Scout, Rumer and Tallulah who were watching from home.

Watch Scout’s emotional video of Demi’s family’s emotional reaction to her Golden Globes win:

Demi Moore's daughters react to Golden Globe win

Accepting her award at the Golden Globes, Demi said: “I really wasn’t expecting that. I’m just in shock right now.

“I’ve been doing this a long time, like over 45 years, and this is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor and I’m just so humbled and so grateful,” the Charlie’s Angels actress added.

Demi then told the story of how she once felt dismissed by the industry after a movie producer called her a “popcorn actress” around 30 years ago.

Demi Moore Wins Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy | 82nd Annual Golden Globes

“At that time, I made that mean that this wasn’t something that I was allowed to have,” she admitted, gesturing to her award.

“I bought in and I believed that, and that corroded me over time to the point where I thought a few years ago that maybe this was it.”

Demi shared that her part in the body-horror film The Substance came to her while at this “low point” in her self-belief about her acting career.

“In those moments, when we don’t think we’re smart enough, or pretty enough, or skinny enough, or successful enough, or basically just not enough: I had a woman say to me, ‘Just know you will never be ‘enough’, but you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick,’” she added, finishing her speech.

Demi with her daughters Rumer, Tallulah and Scout in 2024. Picture: Getty

Demi’s daughter Scout added a sweet tribute to her mom on her Instagram story after posting the family’s reaction to Demi’s name being read out.

“I am so beyond proud, my entire body is buzzing,” Scout penned. “I am so overwhelmed with joy and pride and gratitude!”

“What a gift to witness you shine and be acknowledged not only for the incredible work you did in this film but in the multitude of staggeringly breathtaking work you entire Career [sic]. This is just the beginning,” Rumer penned on her social media.

THE SUBSTANCE | Official Trailer | In Theaters & On MUBI Now

“This woman is my teacher, my guide, my friend,” was Tallulah’s message of support to her mother. “The world is seeing you as your family does, and I am beaming with pride.”

Other acting winners from The Golden Globes on Sunday night were The Brutalist’s Adrien Brody, I’m Still Here’s Eunice Paiva and A Different Man’s Sebastian Stan.

In the film awards, Emilia Pérez and The Brutalist were the show’s biggest winners, meanwhile in TV, Japanese historical drama Shōgun and Netflix’s Baby Reindeer went home with the most awards.

Full list of Golden Globes 2025 winners:

Best Film (Drama) – The Brutalist

Best Film (Musical or Comedy) – Emilia Pérez

Best Non-English Language Film – Emilia Pérez

Best Animated Film – Flow

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement – Wicked

Best Actress, Drama – Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Best Actor, Drama – Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Wicked took home the second ever Box Office Achievement award. Picture: Getty

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy – Demi Moore, The Substance

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy – Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

Best Supporting Actress – Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best Supporting Actor – Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Best Director – Brady Corbert, The Brutalist

Best Screenplay – Peter Straughan, Conclave

Best Original Song – El Mal, Emilia Pérez

Best Original Film Score – Challengers

Shogun was the big TV winner of the night. Picture: Getty

Best TV Series, Drama – Shōgun

Best TV Series, Comedy or Musical – Hacks

Best Limited TV Series – Baby Reindeer

Best TV Actress, Drama – Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Best TV Actor, Drama – Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Best TV Actress, Comedy or Musical – Jean Smart, Hacks

Best TV Actor, Comedy or Musical – Jeremy Allen White, The Beat

Baby Reindeer's Jessica Gunning, Richard Gadd, and Nava Mau celebrating their Best Limited Series win. Picture: Getty

Best TV Actress, Limited Series – Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Best TV Actor, Limited Series – Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Best Supporting Actress – Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Best Supporting Actor – Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Best TV Stand-Up Comedy Performance – Ali Wong, Single Lady