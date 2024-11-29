Bruce Willis celebrates Thanksgiving in sweet photos with family amid star's ongoing dementia battle

29 November 2024, 13:31

Bruce Willis celebrating Thanksgiving with his daughters Tallulah and Scout
Bruce Willis celebrated Thanksgiving 2024 with his family. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The Die Hard star was pictured celebrating the American holiday with his daughters.

Bruce Willis has been celebrating Thanksgiving with his family amid his ongoing struggle with frontotemporal dementia.

Photos posted on his daughters Tallulah and Scout’s Instagram pages show the Hollywood star celebrating yesterday (November 28) in good spirits.

In the pictures, Bruce is holding a ‘Best Dad Ever’ sign while his daughters surround him with love. The pair captioned the photos “Grateful.”

Scout and Tallulah are two of the three grown-up children who Bruce shares with his ex-wife Demi Moore. The actor also shares two younger daughters with his current wife Emma Heming, and the whole extended family regularly shares updates on Bruce’s health via social media as Tallulah and Scout did yesterday.

Bruce retired from acting in March 2022 after his family announced he had been diagnosed with aphasia – a language disorder with affects communication.

Bruce Willis cradles granddaughter in gorgeous family video amid dementia battle 💜

Further updates from the Willis family and friends over the past two years have revealed Bruce was later diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, and now is no longer "totally verbal" as a result of his condition.

In August 2024, Tallulah gave an update on her father’s health to People magazine, sharing that his condition had not appeared to deteriorate further since they’d last given an update on his health, “which I’m told is good”.

Bruce Willis and daughter Scout share a touching moment

She continued: “But whatever kind of day it is, my family and I meet him where he’s at.”

When visiting her dad, the 30-year-old explained she finds it important to “go into it open to what the visit is, and knowing that before I go in, I’m solid. I’m okay. I’ve done what I need to do to make sure that I can just be present.”

In May 2024, Bruce’s daughter Rumer shared an insight into how her parents’ role as grandparents to her daughter, one-year-old Louetta Isley Thomas.

“Honestly, seeing them with her, it almost unlocks all of these childhood memories because being a grandparent is the best,” she told The Today Show.

