Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah shares update on dad's health amid dementia battle: 'We meet him where he's at'

30 August 2024, 09:07 | Updated: 30 August 2024, 10:57

Bruce Willis cradles granddaughter in gorgeous family video amid dementia battle 💜

By Sian Moore

Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia last year.

Tallulah Willis has shared a rare update on dad Bruce's health and has opened up about how their blended family is surrounding the actor with love.

The Die Hard star's diagnosis of aphasia – a language disorder that affects communication – was announced in 2022.

In February 2023, Bruce's family released a statement explaining that the actor's condition had progressed to a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia.

Tallulah is the youngest of three daughters Bruce shares with ex-wife Demi Moore. The actor also shares two daughters with wife Emma Heming Willis: Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn.

Speaking to People Magazine, Tallulah said Bruce is "doing the same in terms of the last we kind of updated", and added: "which I'm told is good."

Bruce Willis with daughter Tallulah
Bruce Willis with daughter Tallulah. Picture: Getty

"But whatever kind of day it is," she continued, "my family and I meet him where he's at."

The 30-year-old artist and entrepreneur talked about spending time with her dad, whose condition has made him "not totally verbal", friend and Moonlighting creator Glenn Gordon Caron revealed last October.

"I'll go visit my dad and spend some time with him," Tallulah said.

She admitted that when she does go to visit dad Bruce, it's important for her to "go into it open to what the visit is, and knowing that before I go in, I'm solid. I'm okay."

Bruce Willis and daughter Scout share a touching moment

Tallulah explained: "I've done what I need to do to make sure that I can just be present."

Willis' daughter also spoke to E! News, telling the news outlet: "Our visits have so much love and I feel that.

"And that overarches anything for me—being able to have that connection.

"I know he knows how much I love him," Tallulah continued. "I know how much he loves me. I know how much he loves all of us."

Bruce Willis with daughter Rumer and granddaughter Louetta
Bruce Willis with daughter Rumer and granddaughter Louetta. Picture: Instagram/rumerwillis

Bruce's eldest daughter, Rumer, gave an update on her dad's condition earlier this year when she appeared on The Today Show: "He's so good! I actually got to see him right before I came out [to New York]."

Rumer welcomed her first child, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, in April last year. Louetta is Bruce's first grandchild.

Speaking about her parents Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, Rumer revealed that they're both fantastic grandparents who spoil her daughter.

"It's so nice because I feel like my dad is a girl dad through and through, and it almost unlocks that little kid, girl dad thing, he's so sweet with her," Rumer said.

"Like how I saw him with my sisters, my little sisters."

