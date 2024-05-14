Bruce Willis cradles granddaughter in gorgeous family video amid dementia battle

Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer has shared a heart-warming video of the actor lovingly looking at his granddaughter. Picture: Rumer Willis Instagram

By Thomas Edward

We've seen rare glimpses of the actor since his dementia diagnosis.

Bruce Willis' loving family have been offering insights into their world throughout the Hollywood legend's struggles with dementia.

He was forced to retire from acting in March 2022 having first been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that damages the part of the brain which controls language expression and comprehension.

Sadly, his condition worsened, with Bruce eventually being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in February 2023.

Though Bruce's health may be in decline, there is still plenty of expressions of love for his family that surround him.

In the latest moment captured by his daughter Rumer - who Bruce shares with ex-wife Demi Moore - his granddaughter Louetta sits on the 'Die Hard' actor's lap whilst he gazes lovingly into her eyes.

To celebrate the second Mother's Day with her gorgeous daughter, Rumer posted a video showing her progression through pregnancy to her day-to-day life with Louetta and her family.

In the adorable footage she shared, her dad Bruce was snapped holding her little one in a state of wonder.

There were also moments with her mum Demi and sisters Scout and Tallulah bonding with Louetta, proudly embracing her in a series of heart-warming photos.

Whilst Bruce may be in the grip of a cruel disease, he can still take on grandfather duties when required.

Bruce Willis with his three daughters (Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah) and wife Emma Hering in 2018. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images For Comedy Central). Picture: Getty

Rumer wrote in the caption accompanying the video: "Oh my girl. Being your mama is the greatest hurt in the whole entire world. You are my everything."

"Becoming a mother has been the portal I always knew it was and yet so much more than I ever imagined. Growing you in my belly and watching you grow this last year has been the privilege of my life my tiny tender, strong, hilarious, fiery, wild child you and the sweetest most loving being I have ever known."

"It is such a gift to be loved by you and I know I'm not the only one who feels it. Everyone who meets you if complete taken with you and can’t believe how magic you are. I know there can be moments that are challenging but somehow with you they never too hard."

"I'm never to tired hold you or kiss you or comfort you. You will always be my baby. And what a joy it’s been already to see you grow."

"Every day with you is so fun and wonderful,. I love your singing and silly faces and scrunched nose when you smell flowers. You are my bestest little friend and truly the love of my life."

She ended her emotional post by writing: "Louetta Isley you are a ⭐️ Love you always, Mama."

Only recently, Rumer paid tribute to her dad Bruce for his 69th birthday on 19th March, in a similarly heartfelt post.

"Oh Daddio, to be loved by you is such a gift. You are the funniest, most tender, charming, out of this world silly talented and magical papa," she wrote.

"Looking through these photos this morning I am just filled with the deepest gratitude that we chose to spend this life together."

"I am your first baby and man sometimes I wish I could be tiny enough to just cozy up on your chest again and laugh and cuddle you."

"I love you so deep in my bones I don’t know how my muscles hold them. You are the greatest papa I could ever hope for. Thank you for your generosity, your silliness and heart."