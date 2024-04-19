John Travolta reflects on Bruce Willis friendship as Pulp Fiction cast reunite for 30th anniversary

Bruce Willis and daughter Scout share a touching moment

By Mayer Nissim

The cast of a 1990s landmark get back together, with Bruce Willis's family representing the acting legend.

It's been 30 years since the release of Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction, and the anniversary was marked with a very special screening.

The classic movie was shown on the big screen at the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles yesterday (April 18).

Among the stars in attendance were several of the cast of the sprawling 1994 epic.

Leading players Uma Thurman John Travolta and Samuel L Jackson were in attendance, in addition to key supporting cast Harvey Keitel, Rosanna Arquette, Julia Sweeney and Eric Stoltz.

One missing name though was Bruce Willis. The 69-year-old retired from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia in 2022 and then frontotemporal dementia in 2023.

Uma Thurman and John Travolta at the Pulp Fiction anniversary. Picture: Getty Images

Bruce, who played boxer Butch Coolidge in the movie, was represented at the event by his daughters Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis, with the latter wearing a hat with the name "Bruce" on it.

Quizzed on his collaboration with Willis that re-sparked both men's careers, John Travolta told Entertainment Tonight: "Bruce and I had a history. We did Look Who's Talking together, and we had a massive success with it.

Tallula Willis with her "Bruce" cap. Picture: Getty Images

"So we were [friends]. We had been on vacation together, Kelly [Preston] and I with Bruce and Demi [Moore]. So this was not new. We were comfortable with each other."

He added: "It was very easy to be with each other and relax, you know? And there was real genuine care. And we felt lucky we were in a very special movie."

Travolta and Willis reunited in 2022 for thriller Paradise City, one of Willis's final roles before his retirement.