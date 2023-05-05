Steve Winwood's 10 greatest songs, ranked

What's your favourite Steve Winwood song? Picture: Getty/Island Records

Steve Winwood has been performing since the age of just eight years old.

Over across his seven-decade-spanning career, and entire life, he's contributed to making some of pop, blues, and rock's most radio-friendly songs.

From singing in the Spencer Davis Group from the age of 14, joining in with the hippie psychedelia of the 1960s with Traffic and Blind Faith, and later huge commercial success as a solo artist, Steve Winwood has covered most basis.

With his distinct singing voice and celebrated talent as a multi-instrumentalist, Winwood is one of the most respected musicians of the past half century.

So what are his best songs? From his days with Spencer Davis Group, Traffic, Blind Faith, and as a solo superstar here are Steve Winwood's ten greatest songs, ranked: