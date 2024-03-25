This country cover of The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' is perfect

25 March 2024, 14:35

Tebey covers The Weeknd
Tebey covers The Weeknd. Picture: Tebey/The Weeknd

By Tom Eames

We didn't realise we needed a country version of The Weeknd's biggest song, but here we are.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Canadian-American singer-songwriter Tebey has taken the music world by storm with his country rendition of The Weeknd’s hit song 'Blinding Lights'.

Known for his distinctive country sound, Tebey infuses this chart-topping track with a fresh twist, captivating listeners across genres.

Tebey’s version slows down the pulsating beats of the original, replacing them with a twang that resonates with country authenticity. What was once a club anthem now becomes a heartfelt country ballad, evoking new emotions and memories. The transformation is remarkable, showcasing Tebey’s versatility as an artist.

TEBEY Blinding Lights (Country Version) Lyric Video

The lyric video for 'Blinding Lights (Country Version)' was created by Conan Karpinski and has garnered millions of views on platforms like YouTube and TikTok.

Fans have praised Tebey’s soul-stirring vocals and the way he breathes new life into this modern classic.

Tebey in 2013
Tebey in 2013. Picture: Getty

On TikTok, the cover gained over 2 million views overnight after release, solidifying its place as a viral sensation. Tebey’s heartfelt performance struck a chord with listeners, transcending musical boundaries.

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Dasha's Austin linedance

How to do Dasha's 'Austin' line dance routine from TikTok

Sam Hunt channels Johnny Cash in 'Locked Up'

Sam Hunt channels Johnny Cash in new song 'Locked Up', with wife Hannah in the music video

Drake Milligan played Elvis Presley in Sun Records

Drake Milligan recalls how playing Elvis Presley on TV changed his life

Lauren Alaina speaks to Smooth Country

Lauren Alaina recalls Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's beautifully kind gesture

Brothers Osborne and their partners

Brothers Osborne open up about "hard" time away from family on the road

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper announces very special one-off UK show for 2024: Date, venue and tickets

Music

Elton John is among the Global Awards 2024 winners

The Global Awards: Elton John and Take That among winners for 2024

The Global Awards

Roisin Waters performs her mother's biggest hit

Sinead O'Connor's daughter performs stunning cover of 'Nothing Compares to U'

Music

Chris De Burgh

Chris de Burgh announces massive 50th anniversary tour: Dates, venues and tickets

Music

Sananda Maitreya, the artist formerly known as Terence Trent D'Arby

Terence Trent D'Arby announces first UK show in 20 years

Music

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents