Reba McEntire surprises Lainey Wilson with invitation to Grand Ole Opry on The Voice

22 May 2024, 10:03

Lainey Wilson Interview

By Mayer Nissim

Reba McEntire helps Lainey Wilson on to the next stage of country royalty!

Lainey Wilson is fast becoming a modern country superstar.

She's been scaling the country charts with her singles and albums over the last decade, and is poised to release her fifth record Whirlwind this summer.

And now she's taken her next step towards country royalty, when she was invited to join the institution that is the Grand Ole Opry.

The invitation was actually something of a surprise, coming after Lainey performed 'Hang Tight Honey' during the final of season 25 of The Voice.

Lainey Wilson - Hang Tight Honey (The Voice Season Finale Performance)

It all happened when the show's host Carson Daly gave the microphone to coach and country legend Reba McEntire.

"Lainey, I am so proud of you," Reba said "I am thrilled to death if I had anything to do with your career, 'cause you are blowing it up.

"I was so proud of you at the ACMs the other night, and I couldn't be more proud to be the one that helps you to bridge the gap between our generations.

Lainey Wilson Invited to Become Newest Member of Grand Ole Opry by Reba McEntire

"I'd like to be the person who invites you to be an official member of the Grand Ole Opry."

After a tearful embrace, Wilson said: "It is so crazy that you're asking me to be a member 'cause I look up to you so much.

"I'm not talking about just musically, but the way that you carry yourself and your work ethic, you inspire me every day."

Lainey later added on Twitter/X: "Somebody pinch me…I’m going to become a member of the @opry on June 7!

"This is the moment little Lainey dreamed about ever since her first trip to Nashville. Thank you @reba & @NBCTheVoice for the surprise of a lifetime."

