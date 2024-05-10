Lainey Wilson announces her "cathartic" fifth studio album, 'Whirlwind'

"This new chapter of music is the most cathartic and personal piece of art I&squot;ve ever made. I hope this record brings some peace to your whirlwind and wraps its arms around you like it did for me."
By Thomas Edward

It's been a whirlwind few years for the star.

And that's precisely how Lainey Wilson has encapsulated her rise to country music superstardom with her new album, Whirlwind.

Showing no signs of slowing down, the 'Wildflowers and Wild Horses' singer shared plans to release her fifth studio album via Instagram.

Revealing the meaning behind her latest album title, Wilson wrote: "That’s what my life has been the last couple years."

"I hope this record brings peace to your 'whirlwind' and wraps its arms around you like it did me when I was writing and recording it. August 23. Pre-order and pre-save it now!" she captioned the post.

Talking about the record in an accompanying press release, Lainey says Whirlwind will be "a daringly honest look into the country star's life and journey around the globe."

"Whirlwind is an innovative and grounded extension of  Wilson’s signature sound. Bridging together a diverse yet sonically cohesive collection of songs, the record bends genres while remaining true to the singer’s Western roots," the statement continues.

The album is set to encompass Lainey's rollercoaster of "highs, lows, and in-betweens" that she's experienced in what have been an incredible few recent years.

“I am so excited to finally announce Whirlwind. This album has been a long time coming and I can’t wait for the world to have this body of work in their hands soon," she said.

"This new chapter of music is the most cathartic and personal piece of art I've ever made. I hope this record brings some peace to your whirlwind and wraps its arms around you like it did for me."

Lainey Wilson on stage at the 2024 CMT Music Awards. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images)
Lainey Wilson on stage at the 2024 CMT Music Awards. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Lainey spilt the beans prior to her Instagram post in a recent interview with Billboard about her upcoming album.

"Whether I’m running into somebody and they're saying, 'Man, your life has been a whirlwind,' or whether the word’s coming out of my mouth, or I open a book and see the word ‘whirlwind,''it just seems to be surrounding me," she revealed.

"Whirlwinds cause turbulence that cause chaos. But at the end of the day, you figure out how to come back to the centre," she added.

The announcement comes ahead of what could prove to be a vital year in Lainey Wilson's career.

All eyes are on the 'Watermelon Moonshine' star, as to whether or not she'll clinch the Entertainer of the Year award at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards on 16th May 2024.

If she wins the award, it means she'll achieve the Triple Crown Award - artists who have Entertainer of the Year plus New Artist of the Year and Artist of the Year - a feat only the likes of Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Kenny Chesney, and Jason Aldean have achieved to date.

