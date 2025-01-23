Lauren Alaina reveals she is expecting first child with husband Cam Arnold in new music video

By Sian Hamer

Lauren Alaina didn't just share the music video for 'Those Kind Of Women' with her fans.

The singer also revealed she is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Cam Arnold!

Lauren Alaina shared the news in the music video to her song 'Those Kind Of Women' (watch below).

"Surprise!!!! I couldn’t wait until Friday," Lauren wrote on social media.

"My new song 'Those Kind of Women' and the official music video are out NOW! Go watch the video at the link in my bio for another surprise."

Watch the music video for 'Those Kind Of Women' below!

Lauren Alaina - Those Kind Of Women (Official Music Video)

Talking to People magazine about the exciting news, Lauren said: "[I didn't know] I can love something that I haven't even really held yet. I feel the baby inside me, and it's kicking me and doing all of the things. It's like I was the Grinch or something, and my heart grew."

The 30-year-old singer continued: "My love for him grew that day of getting married, and then finding out we were having a baby together. Walking through this experience with him has been unbelievable.

"I'm looking forward to watching my husband be a dad."

Alaina and husband Cam Arnold tied the knot in February 2024.

The pair met in 2020 and initially kept their relationship under the radar, until they decided to go public at none other than the Grand Ole Opry in 2022 (the year Lauren became a member).

It was the following night when Arnold got down on one knee and asked the singer to marry him.

"When I was getting ready to marry him, that was something that I knew would be one of the best things about being his wife," Lauren told People, "was being able to parent with him".