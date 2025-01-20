Little Big Town facts: Band members’ ages, songs, relationships and more

Little Big Town have been performing together since the late 90s. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Pontoon’ band have been making music together for over 25 years.

Little Big Town's beautiful country harmonies have captured our hearts for many years.

The ‘Better Man’, ‘Pontoon’ and ‘Girl Crush’ group – rare in the industry for how all four of its members alternate as lead singer in their songs – is still going strong, delighting their fans with frequent new releases and tours.

Four of their albums, including 2020’s Nightfall and 2012’s Tornado, have even won top position on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

Here’s everything you need to know about the ‘Little White Church’ singers...

When were Little Big Town founded?

Little Big Town were founded in 1998.

However, the band’s origins can be traced back over ten years prior, when Karen Fairchild and Kimberley Schlapman met while singing in their college (Samford University)’s vocal ensemble in 1987.

Little Big Town have released 11 albums so far. Picture: Getty

After college the women parted ways, but the pair reunited and began making music together again in the late 90s.

Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook soon joined the two women in the group, and from then Little Big Town was born.

Who are the members of Little Big Town?

Little Big Town has four members: Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook.

Karen is the oldest member of the group. She was born on September 28, 1969, and is currently 55 years old.

Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Phillip Sweet performing in 2024. Picture: Getty

Kimberly is also 55. She was born on October 15, 1969. Jimi was born on October 20, 1971, and is 53 years old.

Phillip is the band’s youngest member. Born on March 18, 1974, he is 50 years old.

What are Little Big Town’s most popular songs?

Since Little Big Town released their self-titled debut album in 2002, the country group have made ten more albums together.

Their latest, The Christmas Record, was released in October 2024.

Some of Little Big Town’s biggest hits include:

Better Man

Girl Crush

Pontoon

Little White Church

Day Drinking

Tornado

Boondocks

Bring It On Home

Wine, Beer, Whiskey

Never Love You Again

Are any of the Little Big Town members married to each other?

Yes, Karen and Jimi married in May 2006 after they started dating in 2002. The pair share a son, Elijah Dylan, who was born in 2010.

Speaking on The Big Interview in 2019, Little Big Town opened up about what it was like to have a couple form from within its membership.

Karen and Jimi have been married since 2006. Picture: Getty

“It’s a challenge. We were in the band for seven years before we were ever in a relationship together,” Jimi admitted. “As we approached [the relationship], we were like, ’Are we really gonna do this?’”

The 53-year-old stressed how he and Karen worked hard to make sure the band’s dynamic didn’t become unbalanced after they married.

“It was important for us to not make them feel like it was ever a couple against them,” he said.

However, it was clear from what Kimberly and Phillip said that both were supportive of Jimi and Karen’s union.

“When happiness is there for you to go get, you must seize the day. I was like: ‘Go get her man,’” Phillip said.

Are Kimberly and Phillip from Little Big Town married?

Little Big Town with their partners. Picture: Getty

Kimberly Schlapman married her husband Stephen in November 2006, and the pair welcomed their first daughter, Daisy, in July 2007. Kimberly and Stephen adopted their second daughter, Dolly, in December 2016.

Phillip is also married. He and his partner Rebecca Arthur wed in 2007 and welcomed their daughter Penelopi Jane in December 2008.