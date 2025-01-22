Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney welcomes fourth child with wife Hannah

Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney welcomes fourth child with wife Hannah. Picture: Getty / Instagram / hannah.billingsley

By Sian Hamer

The couple announced the arrival of their fourth son yesterday.

Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney and his wife of almost a decade, Hannah, have welcomed their fourth child.

Aubrey Ellis Mooney arrived on Monday, the couple announced on Instagram yesterday (January 21).

“Our brand new baby BOY is finally here!" reads the photo's caption.

"Aubrey Ellis Mooney. 7 lbs 9 ounces + perfectly healthy! Thank you Jesus for another miracle!"

The pair, who have been married since 2017, now share four sons together: Asher, Ames, Abram, and new arrival Aubrey.

It was 2015 when Shay started dating the former Miss Arkansas.

The singer told People magazine it was love at first sight, adding: "I knew I wanted to marry her."

“She’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me, so I had to lock it down. She’s my better — and much better-looking — half.”

They welcomed their first son, Asher James, in January 2017.

Later that year when they tied the knot on their Arkansas farm, 9-month-old Asher was a part of the ceremony – and even wore a little tuxedo.