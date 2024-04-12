Luke Combs debuts heartbreaking new song 'Take Me Out to the Ballgame' ahead of tour

12 April 2024, 12:20

Luke Combs plays his new song
Luke Combs plays his new song. Picture: Luke Combs

By Tom Eames

Luke Combs has teased another new song, and it's rather beautiful.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The song is called 'Take Me Out to the Ballgame', and no it's not a cover of the classic baseball anthem.

Luke Combs played the song acoustically in the stands of American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin ahead of his Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old tour, which kicks off tonight (April 12).

The moving song sees Luke singing as a young kid, wondering why his dad isn’t home anymore, and why they can’t go to a baseball game together like they used to.

He can’t understand why his parents wouldn’t be together, as his mother says “she still loves” his dad and “someways always will”.

Luke Combs - Take Me Out to the Ballgame (Unreleased Original)

Luke shared a video of him playing the song on social media, writing: "I’m at the ballpark, so I figured I’d share a new one called ‘Take Me Out to the Ballgame'.”

We can't wait to hear the full studio version of this stunning song.

