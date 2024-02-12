Luke Combs posts emotional tribute to Tracy Chapman after Grammys duet: 'In awe of you'

12 February 2024, 11:33

Luke Combs and Tracy Chapman
Luke Combs and Tracy Chapman. Picture: Instagram/Luke Combs/Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The country star took to his Instagram page to write a touching message to her.

Luke Combs has paid tribute to Tracy Chapman following their joint performance at the 66th Grammy Awards.

In an Instagram post published on Friday (February 9), the country singer shared his thoughts on the whirlwind awards ceremony and the heartfelt duet of 'Fast Car' with the 59-year-old singer.

The carousel on his Instagram showcased two pictures of the 33-year-old Grammy nominee alongside Chapman.

The first image captured the two artists beaming widely on the night of their performance, while the second depicted the musicians embracing on stage after their moving duet.

"What an unreal Grammy week to say the least. There were so many laughs, tears, hugs, and cheers that it almost doesn’t seem real," Luke Combs wrote.

"From the hotel hangs and rehearsals, to the dinners and post-show pizza, the vibes were HIGH."

The singing star went on to his wife, alongside members of his entourage, writing: "I want to thank my whole team for working tirelessly to make this happen and my wife for always being by my side, I love you."

Luke then went on to say that singing with Tracy was one of the most important moments of his singing career so far.

"When it comes to the performance it’s still hard to process how amazing it really was to be up there on that stage. No doubt a defining moment of my career," he said, before speaking to Ms Chapman directly.

GRAMMYs: Tracy Chapman Makes RARE Appearance to Sing Fast Car With Luke Combs

"Tracy, I want to send my sincerest thanks to you for allowing me to be a part of your moment," he began.

"Thank you for the impact you have had on my musical journey, and the musical journeys of countless other singers, songwriters, musicians, and fans alike.

"I hope you felt how much you mean to the world that night. We were all in awe of you up there and I was just the guy lucky enough to have the best seat in the house."

The two singers joined forces to sing Chapman's classic hit 'Fast Car', which has been revived by Combs' successful cover in 2023.

The duet was a surprise for many fans, as Chapman has been largely absent from the public eye for years. She last released an album in 2008 and has rarely performed live since then.

Luke Combs interview: Ed Sheeran friendship, 'Fast Car' cover and more!

Combs, on the other hand, has been one of the most dominant forces in country music, with nine consecutive number one singles and multiple awards.

The audience at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles was clearly moved by the performance, as they cheered loudly and gave a standing ovation to the duo.

Among the celebrities who showed their appreciation were Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift and Kelly Clarkson. Host Trevor Noah also praised Chapman, calling her "the legendary Tracy Chapman" and thanking her for gracing the stage.

