Tracy Chapman rumoured to join Luke Combs at Grammys for duet of 'Fast Car'

Luke Combs has been confirmed as one of the performers at the Grammy Awards this year, and a very special guest might be joining him. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article Loading audio...

'Fast Car' made a major comeback in 2023.

The beautiful and timeless 1988 track by Tracy Chapman was revived by country artist Luke Combs, who brought it back to the mainstream consciousness.

Not only was it a huge hit for Combs, peaking at number two on the US Billboard charts, but it offered Chapman a level of recognition she'd not received before.

Its success saw her make country music history last year, when Luke Combs was awarded the song and single of the year at the 2023 Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.

It meant that Chapman became the first black songwriter to win Song of the Year in the award's 57-year history.

Now the rumour mill has gone into overdrive after Luke Combs was revealed as one of the performers at the Grammy Awards this coming week.

According to sources that have spoken to Variety magazine, Tracy Chapman will also join him for a duet in what will be a rare appearance from the singer-songwriter.

Tracy Chapman - Fast Car (Official Music Video)

Whilst Chapman's mooted performance has yet to be confirmed, it'll mark an incredibly rare return to the stage for the artist, who has seldom performed in front of the camera since the conclusion of her last tour in 2009.

Nevertheless, she was overjoyed after 'Fast Car' was launched back into the charts by Combs, which peaked four places higher on the US Billboard Hot 100 than when she first released it in 1988.

"I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honoured to be there," Chapman told Billboard at the time

"I'm happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced 'Fast Car.'"

Luke Combs' cover version of 'Fast Car' is also nominated for Best Country Solo Performance at this year's Grammy Awards.

Luke Combs - Fast Car (Official Live Video)

Combs himself revealed to Billboard that the success of his cover "surprised me more than you can imagine".

"Tracy Chapman wrote this perfect song that I first heard with my dad and it has stayed with me since I have played it in my live show now for six-plus years and everyone - I mean everyone - across all these stadiums relates to this song and sings along."

"That's the gift of a supernatural song writer," he added. "The success of my cover is unreal and I think it's so cool that Tracy is getting recognized and has reached new milestones."

"I love that she is out there feeling all the love and that she gave me a shout-out! Thank you, Tracy!"

Hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, the Grammy Awards next week will also feature performances from Joni Mitchell - her first-ever appearance at the awards ceremony - Billy Joel, U2, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa and more.