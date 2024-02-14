Arnold Schwarzenegger's estate agent son, 26, is spitting image of his dad in muscled gym video

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son. Picture: Instagram/Joe Beana/Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son, Joseph Baena, 26, is following in his father's famous bodybuilding footsteps.

The youngster is the spitting image of his dad and regularly posts videos on his social media showing off his impressive physique.

Baena, who is the son of Arnold, 76, and his former housekeeper Patty Baena, took to Instagram to show off his torso, captioning the video: "Everything hits different with the right lighting,"

The post comes just days after giving an interview where he opened up about his 'maturity'.

Appearing as a guest on the Overcome Pocast, Joseph gave his opinion on the importance of being open to self-development.

"People aren't willing to be open minded to change and new ideas, and it's really hurtful because that's a huge sense of maturity in people,' Baena said.

"Because the people that are willing to state their position, listen to the opposite position and then openly be able to reflect and decide honestly what is the right and wrong, is the way to go about it," he added.

"Not everybody is right about everything, and I think that's the main thing is people think that they're right, all the time," he stated.

The 26-year-old also explained that while he sold his first home as a real estate agent in 2022, he is also trying his hand at acting.

However, the aspiring actor claimed that he is interested in indie movies, rather than the type of blockbuster films his father starred in, such as The Terminator franchise.

"I find the indie films are a little more interesting than the big box office style films," he stated.

"There's no agenda to the story, it's just telling a good story, he added, "It's just telling a cool story that this artist a.k.a. the director or writer wanted to tell."

The interviewer then asked Joseph if he felt there were people in Hollywood 'interfering with plots' so they can 'interject' certain messages or viewpoints.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in his body building days. Picture: Getty

Beana agreed, saying: "It's just implementing what's popular in pop culture and if there's a trend, if there's a a fad or if there's a social justice message that is really popular in the moment, I think that is also implemented into the movie so that it feels more inclusive."

The young star's gym video comes just days after his dad starred in a Super Bowl commercial in front of millions.

The ex-Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, took the lead in an advert for State Farm Insurance, alongside one of his most beloved co-stars, Danny DeVito.

Like a Good Neighbaaa feat. Arnold Schwarzenegger & Danny DeVito

DeVito and Schwarzenegger starred as unlikely fraternal twins in Ivan Reitman's classic 1988 comedy Twins, with the director reuniting the odd couple for the 1994 film Junior, which also featured Emma Thompson.

The commercial kicks off with Arnie rescuing a couple of pups from a fire, before his Austrian accent botches the States Farm Insurance tagline "Like a good neighbour" as "Like a good neighbaaaa".

The ad director then tries (and fails) to coach Arnie to pronounce "neighbour" correctly before the makers decide on a last-minute rewrite.

In a reshoot of the opening scene, up pops Schwarzenegger's Twins and Junior buddy Danny DeVito, who saves the day by filling in the State Farm slogan.