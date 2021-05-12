Baby Driver soundtrack: All the classic songs heard in Edgar Wright's movie

Ansel Elgort in Baby Driver. Picture: Sony Pictures

By Tom Eames

Baby Driver was a cult hit when it was released in 2017, and now that it's on Netflix we're falling in love with Edgar Wright's action film all over again.

And let's be honest, one of the main reasons you're a fan of Baby Driver, has to be its stellar soundtrack of classic songs.

The film stars Ansel Elgort - soon to appear in the upcoming West Side Story remake - as Baby, a getaway driver who suffers from severe tinnitus. To help him, and his supreme driving talent, he uses music in his headphones to concentrate. Cue the tunes!

The film's soundtrack was so good, that they released two double albums!

Featuring the likes of Queen, The Beach Boys, Commodores and of course, Simon & Garfunkel, here is the full soundtrack details to make your perfect Baby Driver playlist: