Bradley Cooper facts: Actor's age partner, age, movies and career revealed

17 August 2023, 10:03

'A Star Is Born' UK Premiere - VIP Arrivals
Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Bradley Cooper has been a Hollywood leading man for many years now.

Bradley Cooper is one of the most versatile and successful actors in Hollywood today. He has starred in a range of genres, from comedy to drama, and has earned multiple accolades, including nine Academy Award nominations.

He is an example of an actor who has constantly challenged himself and expanded his horizons, and has shown his talent and versatility in various roles and genres, and has established himself as one of the most respected and admired stars in the industry.

  1. How old is Bradley Cooper?

    Bradley Cooper was born on January 5, 1975. He celebrated his 48th birthday in 2023.

    He was born in Philadelphia. His mother, Gloria (née Campano), worked for the local NBC affiliate TV channel. His father, Charles Cooper, worked as a stockbroker for Merrill Lynch.

    Charles was of Irish descent, while Gloria is of Italian ancestry. Bradley also has an older sister, Holly.

  2. What are Bradley Cooper's biggest movies?

    Watch Bradley Cooper perform in 'A Star Is Born'

    Bradley Cooper's early years in the entertainment industry were a bit of a struggle. When his role in the second season of TV drama Alias was demoted to a tiny part, he considered quitting acting altogether.

    His mainstream breakthrough came as a baddie in the 2005 comedy Wedding Crashers, and later in 2009's The Hangover.

    He has since won critical acclaim for his roles in the films Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, American Sniper and for voicing Rocket Raccoon in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

    Cooper directed, co-wrote, co-produced, and co-starred in 2018's A Star is Born, as well as sang and played guitar. He received three Oscar nominations for best picture, best actor, and best-adapted screenplay.

    He will also star in Maestro, a biopic of the legendary composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein, who is best known for his work on West Side Story and other classic musicals. Cooper will play Bernstein and also direct the film, and will be released on Netflix in 2023.

  3. How did Bradley Cooper get his start in acting?

    Bradley Cooper in 2018
    Bradley Cooper in 2018. Picture: Getty

    Bradley Cooper got his start in acting by enrolling in the Master of Fine Arts program at the Actors Studio Drama School, then based at the New School, in 2000.

    He had previously graduated from Georgetown University with a degree in English in 1997. He made his acting debut in 1999 in the TV sitcom Sex and the City, where he played a minor role as a man who tries to pick up Carrie Bradshaw at a bar.

    He then had a recurring role in the spy drama Alias from 2001 to 2006, where he played Will Tippin, a journalist and friend of the main character Sydney Bristow.

    During that time, he also starred in Kitchen Confidential, a short-lived comedy series based on the memoir of chef Anthony Bourdain, and appeared in a number of TV series and movies.

  4. Is Bradley Cooper married and does he have children?

    Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk
    Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk. Picture: Getty

    Bradley Cooper is thought to be dating Huma Abedin, a former aide to Hillary Clinton and the ex-wife of Anthony Weiner.

    Cooper was previously in a relationship with model Irina Shayk, with whom he shares a daughter, Lea De Seine. They broke up in 2019 after four years together.

    Cooper has also been linked to Lady Gaga, his co-star in A Star Is Born, after their intimate performance of 'Shallow' at the 2019 Oscars. However, Cooper has denied any romantic involvement with Gaga.

    Bradley Cooper was previously married to Jennifer Esposito, an actress who has appeared in shows like NCIS, The Affair, and Blue Bloods. They got married in December 2006, but their marriage only lasted for four months. Esposito filed for divorce in May 2007, citing irreconcilable differences.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Michael Parkinson with George Michael

Remembering George Michael's heartwarming and hilarious interview with Michael Parkinson in 1998

George Michael

Michael Parkinson's best interviews

Michael Parkinson: TV chat show icon's 10 greatest interviews

Michael Parkinson

Michael Parkinson: TV chat show icon dies, aged 88

Sinead O'Connor had Demi Moore in mind to play her in a biopic.

Sinead O’Connor wanted Demi Moore to play her in biopic before the Irish star died

Music

Rare footage behind-the-scenes of The Bodyguard set shows Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner as they lark around and gently mock each other, much to the delight of the surrounding crew.

The Bodyguard: Watch Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner's electric chemistry in unearthed video

Whitney Houston

More on Smooth

Olivia Newton-John's husband has opened up about his year without his late wife and how he celebrated their first wedding anniversary without her.

Olivia Newton-John's husband opens up about losing wife and how he marked their 15th anniversary

Olivia Newton-John

David Bowie's daughter Lexi Jones has turned 23-years-old, and her mother Iman has celebrated with a stunning photo montage of her young daughter.

David Bowie: Iman pays tribute to daughter Lexi on 23rd birthday with 'Little Wonder' video

David Bowie

Shania Twain performing in 2023

Shania Twain announces Las Vegas residency for 2024 promising all the hits

Shania Twain

Queen frontman Freddie Mercury and the enduring love he had for his best friend and 'soulmate', Mary Austin, has become one of the most famous – an unusual – love stories in British musical history.

Freddie Mercury: Mary Austin breaks silence on relationship with Queen star - 'He was a romantic'

Freddie Mercury

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani team up

Gwen Stefani's son Kingston plays first show at stepdad Blake Shelton's bar before couple duet

Country

Michael Buble performed with Foo Fighers' Dave Grohl

Michael Bublé shocks fans with surprise Foo Fighters duet of 'Haven't Met You Yet'

Michael Bublé

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother