Bradley Cooper has been a Hollywood leading man for many years now.

Bradley Cooper is one of the most versatile and successful actors in Hollywood today. He has starred in a range of genres, from comedy to drama, and has earned multiple accolades, including nine Academy Award nominations.

He is an example of an actor who has constantly challenged himself and expanded his horizons, and has shown his talent and versatility in various roles and genres, and has established himself as one of the most respected and admired stars in the industry.

How old is Bradley Cooper? Bradley Cooper was born on January 5, 1975. He celebrated his 48th birthday in 2023. He was born in Philadelphia. His mother, Gloria (née Campano), worked for the local NBC affiliate TV channel. His father, Charles Cooper, worked as a stockbroker for Merrill Lynch. Charles was of Irish descent, while Gloria is of Italian ancestry. Bradley also has an older sister, Holly.

What are Bradley Cooper's biggest movies? Watch Bradley Cooper perform in 'A Star Is Born' Bradley Cooper's early years in the entertainment industry were a bit of a struggle. When his role in the second season of TV drama Alias was demoted to a tiny part, he considered quitting acting altogether. His mainstream breakthrough came as a baddie in the 2005 comedy Wedding Crashers, and later in 2009's The Hangover. He has since won critical acclaim for his roles in the films Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, American Sniper and for voicing Rocket Raccoon in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Cooper directed, co-wrote, co-produced, and co-starred in 2018's A Star is Born, as well as sang and played guitar. He received three Oscar nominations for best picture, best actor, and best-adapted screenplay. He will also star in Maestro, a biopic of the legendary composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein, who is best known for his work on West Side Story and other classic musicals. Cooper will play Bernstein and also direct the film, and will be released on Netflix in 2023.

How did Bradley Cooper get his start in acting? Bradley Cooper in 2018. Picture: Getty Bradley Cooper got his start in acting by enrolling in the Master of Fine Arts program at the Actors Studio Drama School, then based at the New School, in 2000. He had previously graduated from Georgetown University with a degree in English in 1997. He made his acting debut in 1999 in the TV sitcom Sex and the City, where he played a minor role as a man who tries to pick up Carrie Bradshaw at a bar. He then had a recurring role in the spy drama Alias from 2001 to 2006, where he played Will Tippin, a journalist and friend of the main character Sydney Bristow. During that time, he also starred in Kitchen Confidential, a short-lived comedy series based on the memoir of chef Anthony Bourdain, and appeared in a number of TV series and movies.