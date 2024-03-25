Hugh Grant and Colin Firth 'confirmed' for Bridget Jones 4 opposite Renee Zellweger

Hugh Grant and Colin Firth are said to be back for Bridget Jones 4. Picture: Alamy

By Tom Eames

For decades, audiences have followed the romantic escapades of the endearing singleton, Bridget Jones.

Now, after a long wait, the beloved characters are set to return to the big screen.

Colin Firth and Hugh Grant, are reportedly both reprising their iconic roles, and will join Renée Zellweger in the fourth instalment of the Bridget Jones franchise, according to the Daily Mail.

The film, tentatively titled Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, promises to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions, laughter, and unexpected twists.

In this latest chapter, Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger) continues her quest for love in the bustling streets of London. Mark Darcy (Colin Firth), the high-flying lawyer, remains a central figure in her life. But what about Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant), the charming rogue who has always kept Bridget on her toes?

FIRTH,GRANT, BRIDGET JONES: THE EDGE OF REASON, 2004. Picture: Alamy

Rumours swirl that Cleaver, presumed dead, may make a dramatic comeback. The directors are thrilled that both Firth and Grant agreed to star, recognizing that their presence is essential for the film’s magic.

Helen Fielding’s 2013 novel, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, picks up several years after the events of the last instalment. Bridget is now a 51-year-old single mother to two children, Billy and Mabel.

Tragically, Mark Darcy has met an untimely end, killed in a landmine explosion in Sudan. As Bridget navigates the complexities of widowhood, she finds herself back in the dating pool as a fifty-something-year-old. We hope that Firth's Darcy will not meet a similar end in the film version.

Hugh Grant congratulates Renée Zellweger at the Baftas with Bridget Jones' Diary line

In the previous film, Bridget Jones’s Baby, Bridget and Mark finally tied the knot, giving fans the fairytale ending they craved.

But will Daniel Cleaver re-enter the picture, adding a dash of chaos to her life? And what about the mysterious newspaper report suggesting Cleaver’s survival at the end of the film?

Pre-production is said to be well underway, and filming is set to begin in London this spring.