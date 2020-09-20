Myleene Klass is the first celebrity announced for Dancing on Ice 2021

Smooth's Myleene Klass will appear in Dancing on Ice 2021. Picture: ITV

By Tom Eames

Smooth Radio presenter Myleene Klass is the first celebrity announced to be taking part in Dancing on Ice 2021!

Smooth's very own Myleene announced the exciting news on her Instagram page tonight (September 20).

"Guess who won’t be holding the coats at the side of the rink anymore!" Myleene wrote. "I am so, SO excited to be joining the cast of @dancingonice.

"My girls have always wanted me to do this but I’ve always been too scared someone will skate over my fingers! Anyway, I want to make them proud and show them I’m up for a challenge when completely out of my comfort zone but most of all, I want a bum like Jlo!"

Myleene will be strapping on her skates alongside 11 other celebrities, in the hopes of becoming the champion of the ice next year.

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV in early 2021, with 12 celebrities skating live with their professional partners, hoping to impress the judges and viewers at home.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will return as hosts, alongside the expert panel of Torvill and Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo.

Myleene recently announced that she and partner Simon Motson are engaged, having welcomed their first child Apollo the year before.

Listen to Myleene on Smooth Radio every Saturday at 4 to 7pm.