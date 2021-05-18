Shocking X-rated wardrobe malfunction in Grease 2 movie spotted 39 years after its release

18 May 2021, 11:25

One eagle-eyed fan has spotted a very – shall we say 'ballsy' – wardrobe malfunction in one scene from Grease 2 that has seemingly slipped anyone's notice for almost 40 years (pictured right).
One eagle-eyed fan has spotted a very – shall we say 'ballsy' – wardrobe malfunction in one scene from Grease 2 that has seemingly slipped anyone's notice for almost 40 years (pictured right). Picture: Paramount Pictures

By Giorgina Hamilton

Fans of the movie 'Grease 2' have spotted a very explicit wardrobe malfunction in a scene from the 1982 movie, leaving viewers scratching their heads as to how it made its way into the final film.

The much criticised Grease 2 starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Maxwell Caulfield has become a cult classic after bombing at the box office in the early eighties.

After the runaway success of Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta as Sandy and Danny in the original Grease, it's not surprising that a sequel would face a lot of criticism.

See more: Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta get the giggles as adorable Grease interview descends into chaos

Yet one eagle-eyed fan has spotted a very – shall we say 'ballsy' – wardrobe malfunction in one scene from Grease 2 that has seemingly slipped anyone's notice for almost 40 years.

The much criticised Grease 2 starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Maxwell Caulfield has become a cult classic after bombing at the box office in the early eighties.
The much criticised Grease 2 starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Maxwell Caulfield has become a cult classic after bombing at the box office in the early eighties. Picture: Paramount Pictures

In the clip from the school running track – where twin cheerleaders are running to catch up with Maxwell Caulfield's character – it seems one of the extras has forgotten to wear underwear.

See more: Where are the cast of Grease now over 40 years later?

The youngster can be seen on the left of the screen energetically jumping a set of hurdles when parts of his anatomy break free for the world to see.

The extra then quickly tried to rectify the situation by pulling down his shorts and seemingly never told the directors of his X-rated moment.

See more: John Travolta recreates iconic 'Grease' dance with daughter Ella, in sweet father-daughter moment

It wasn't until actor and writer Justin Root uploaded a slow motion clip of the scene to Twitter that the world suddenly realised the moment had been in front of them all this time.

Watch the x-rated Grease 2 video below:

One person commented: "I’ve seen this movie at least 600 times, no exaggeration. Thought I knew every frame. Wow."

See more: Did Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta ever date? 'Grease' stars reveal what really happened on set

With another asking what the film editors had been doing that day, adding: ‘Excuse me? How did THAT slide..?’

Grease 2 was released on on June 11, 1982 and grossed just $15 million at the box office after costing $11 million to make.

See more: When Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta reunited after 24 years to sing ‘You’re The One That I Want’

It was a far cry from the original Grease movie released in 1978, which grossed $132 million at the US box office alone.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Ewan McGregor plays Halson in a new Netflix drama

Who was Halston? The visionary fashion designer Ewan McGregor's Netflix character is based on
Heath Ledger was the one to suggest David Bowie's 'Golden Years' in the famous dance scene from the 2001 hit movie 'A Knight's Tale'

David Bowie's 'Golden Years' dance in A Knight's Tale was suggested by Heath Ledger, director reveals

David Bowie

Neil Connery has died aged 82, seven months after older brother Sean Connery's death.

Sean Connery's lookalike actor brother dies seven months after James Bond star's death, aged 82
Actor Tony Armatrading has died

Notting Hill actor Tony Armatrading, brother of singer Joan, dies aged 59
Frontman of Pulp Jarvis Cocker (inset) crashed the stage while Michael Jackson was performing 'Earth Song' at the 1996 Brit Awards in London.

Remembering when Jarvis Cocker crashed the Brit Awards stage and 'mooned' Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson

More on Smooth

Ed Sheeran is teasing his brand new album

Ed Sheeran's new album 'Minus' for 2021: Release date, title and latest news

Ed Sheeran

Simply Red's new single

Simply Red release new David Bowie-style single and announce 2022 tour

Simply Red

Michael Ball, Celine Dion and Olivia Newton-John all did Eurovision in the past

14 singers you totally forgot did Eurovision (or failed to get there)

Eurovision

Can you identify the flags of these Eurovision nations in our challenging quiz?

QUIZ: Can you identify the flags of these Eurovision nations?

Quizzes

QUIZ: Take on the ultimate Eurovision trivia test!

QUIZ: Take on the ultimate Eurovision trivia test!

Quizzes

ABBA won Eurovision in 1974

The Story of... 'Waterloo' by ABBA

The Story of...