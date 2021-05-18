Shocking X-rated wardrobe malfunction in Grease 2 movie spotted 39 years after its release

By Giorgina Hamilton

Fans of the movie 'Grease 2' have spotted a very explicit wardrobe malfunction in a scene from the 1982 movie, leaving viewers scratching their heads as to how it made its way into the final film.

The much criticised Grease 2 starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Maxwell Caulfield has become a cult classic after bombing at the box office in the early eighties.

After the runaway success of Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta as Sandy and Danny in the original Grease, it's not surprising that a sequel would face a lot of criticism.

Yet one eagle-eyed fan has spotted a very – shall we say 'ballsy' – wardrobe malfunction in one scene from Grease 2 that has seemingly slipped anyone's notice for almost 40 years.

In the clip from the school running track – where twin cheerleaders are running to catch up with Maxwell Caulfield's character – it seems one of the extras has forgotten to wear underwear.

The youngster can be seen on the left of the screen energetically jumping a set of hurdles when parts of his anatomy break free for the world to see.

The extra then quickly tried to rectify the situation by pulling down his shorts and seemingly never told the directors of his X-rated moment.

It wasn't until actor and writer Justin Root uploaded a slow motion clip of the scene to Twitter that the world suddenly realised the moment had been in front of them all this time.

Watch the x-rated Grease 2 video below:

I spotted a wardrobe malfunction in Grease 2 🍆 🥔 🥔 pic.twitter.com/S88naYVeQu — Justin Root (@JustinWRoot) May 8, 2021

One person commented: "I’ve seen this movie at least 600 times, no exaggeration. Thought I knew every frame. Wow."

With another asking what the film editors had been doing that day, adding: ‘Excuse me? How did THAT slide..?’

Grease 2 was released on on June 11, 1982 and grossed just $15 million at the box office after costing $11 million to make.

It was a far cry from the original Grease movie released in 1978, which grossed $132 million at the US box office alone.