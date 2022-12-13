Grease is coming back to London's West End next summer

13 December 2022, 14:08

By Mayer Nissim

Grease is coming back to the West End, and is hopelessly devoted to the memory of Olivia Newton-John.

If you missed last summer's West End run of Grease, then worry not.

The classic musical is returning to The Dominion Theatre next summer for a five-month run.

The new production will open on June 2 and run until October 28.

Tickets are available now and are priced from £17.50.

Grease will be directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, with casting to be announced in the coming weeks and months.

The production is dedicated to the memory of Olivia Newton-John, who died earlier this year at the age of 73.

Newton-John played the lead role of Sandy Olsson in the hit 1978 movie adaptation of Grease.

Last year's West End revival was seen by over half a million people and picked up a host of WhatsOnStage nominations for its cast and crew.

