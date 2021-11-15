I'm a Celebrity 2021: Full line-up announced including Richard Madeley, Danny Miller and David Ginola

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is back for a new series, and ITV has confirmed the full line-up of stars taking part.

This year the show will return to Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales. Viewers will see this year's crop of celebrities completing tough Trials and challenges to win food in the hopes of being crowned King or Queen of the Castle.

I'm a Celebrity returns on Sunday (November 21) at 9pm on ITV.

The full line-up is as follows:

Richard Madeley Richard Madeley. Picture: ITV Perhaps the biggest star of this year's run, the TV legend that is Richard Madeley will be entering the I’m A Celebrity castle. Speaking about the show, Richard said: “Up until now, I’ve always been perfectly happy watching as a viewer but recently, I realised I’m A Celebrity is no longer just a TV programme. It’s become part of the fabric of British life and part of the countdown to Christmas. "It suddenly hit me that everyone talks about it the next day and I wondered what it would be like to be there rather than watching. I realised the time had come to experience it.”

Louise Minchin Louise Minchin. Picture: ITV Broadcaster Louise Minchin only recently quit BBC Breakfast, but has already signed up for the cast of I’m A Celebrity 2021. The 53-year-old says the show will be “a big adventure”, saying: “It is very different to sitting on the BBC Breakfast sofa and it will be scary and daunting but it will also be lots of fun. “I’ve driven past the Castle quite a few times and I am really excited for it to be in Wales again. This time last year I had a broken ankle and I literally sat on the sofa at home watching every single minute of it thinking, ‘Oh my gosh that Castle looks incredible, one day I would love to be part of it’ and now I am!”

Dame Arlene Phillips Arlene Phillips. Picture: ITV Strictly Come Dancing's former judge Arlene Phillips will be swapping the ballroom for the castle this year. The 78-year-old is the show’s oldest ever contestant, and she said: “I’m always the oldest and so I’m used to it." Arlene added that she plans to be the “mum” of the group.

Frankie Bridge Frankie Bridge. Picture: ITV Frankie Bridge following her partner Wayne Bridge, who was previously a contestant on I’m A Celebrity. “Ever since Wayne took part, he has been desperate for me to do it too and he can’t wait to watch me squirm and scream,” Frankie said. “I think people will be surprised to see me doing I’m A Celebrity, and I am scared of most things, but I really want to push myself.”

Danny Miller Danny Miller. Picture: ITV Danny Miller - best known for playing Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale - is looking forward to the challenge of the castle. “I’m A Celebrity is the biggest show in the country and I want to show people what I am like as Danny rather than as Aaron. "It will be nice for people to see me not crying but having a laugh! I am a fun guy at home and I’ve been known as Aaron now for 13 years – it’s good to step outside your comfort zone.”

Naughty Boy Naughty Boy. Picture: ITV DJ and producer Naughty Boy (real name Shahid Khan) will be entering the castle this year. He said: “I am scared of heights, nothing in the Castle is likeable! But I am looking forward to taking part in the Trials only because if we get the stars, it is good for everyone. I am looking forward to doing something heroic for everyone in the camp.” He will be raising awareness for dementia and Dementia UK while in the castle after speaking openly about caring for his mum. “I think it is important for people like myself to create awareness about it. Dementia UK needs constant funding, and I am going to miss Mum the most whilst I am away in the Castle. I live with Mum, and I am used to seeing her all the time.”

David Ginola David Ginola. Picture: ITV Football icon and former Newcastle United and Spurs star David Ginola will be entering the castle this year. “I know the Geordies! I’ve met Ant and Dec before and I know they are big massive fans of Newcastle United," he said. "When you play for the club, all of the fans are amazing and very faithful. Newcastle is very lucky to have fans like them."

Kadeena Cox Kadeena Cox. Picture: ITV Four-time Paralympic gold champion Kadeena Cox has joined the I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up. She said: “I am hoping the athlete in me will want to do it for the team and just get through that tough moment. I will scream afterwards! “If I were to win I’m A Celebrity as a disabled person and show that I can overcome things, then I think that would be a great thing to show that people with all disabilities can do things”.

Matty Lee Matty Lee. Picture: ITV Olympic champion Matty Lee will be fighting it out for another gold when he enters the I’m A Celebrity castle in 2021. Best known for partnering Tom Daley in diving, Matt said: “Nothing ever prepares you for what life will be like after you do well in the Olympics. I was and still am mainly in shock that I am doing I’m A Celebrity. "My two childhood dreams were to win an Olympic medal and take part in my favourite TV series. And now I am doing both this year! “When I told Tom, he was in shock too! He is so excited for me and he has always been so supportive and helped me a lot over the past three years. He gives me advice about anything whether it is relationships or whatever – I always ask Tom.”