Watch Mrs Doubtfire crash the Smooth Radio studio!

Mrs Doubtfire crashes the Smooth studio! Picture: Smooth/Global

By Tom Eames

Help is on the way, dear!

Mrs Doubtfire, the iconic 1993 movie starring Robin Williams, has now been entertaining West End audiences for a year.

First launching in Seattle in 2019, the Mrs Doubtfire musical celebrates its 1st anniversary at London's Shaftesbruy Theatre later this month.

To celebrate, Mrs Doubtfire herself 'dropped by' the Smooth Radio studio, to gatecrash Paul Phear's show!

Mrs Doubtfire stars Gabriel Vick in the title role, and centres around out-of-work actor Daniel, who will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives.

The popular musical has been a huge hit with fans and critics, and tickets can be found here.