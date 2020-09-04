No Time To Die: New James Bond trailer starring Daniel Craig released after film postponed

By Tom Eames and Rory O'Connor

A new trailer for the upcoming James Bond movie has been released, and it's as thrilling as you'd expect.

Daniel Craig returns for the 25th Bond movie No Time To Die for the fifth time, alongside Ralph Fiennes and Ben Whishaw as their respective characters M - head of MI6 - and Q - Bond's MI6 colleague who outfits the agent with the latest gadgets and weapons.

No Time To Die is now set to be released in November after being delayed earlier this year due to government coronavirus restrictions.

A statement read: "MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of No Time to Die will be postponed until November 2020.

"The film will be released in the UK on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the US launch on November 25, 2020."

Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time To Die. Picture: MGM • Universal

The film will also see returns for Lea Seydoux (Madeleine Swann), Rory Kinnear (Bill Tanner) and Naomie Harris (Moneypenny). Jeffrey Wright also makes a welcome return as Felix Leiter, who hasn't appeared since Quantum of Solace.

Also joining the cast are Rami Malek as the main villain, alongside Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, David Dencik, and Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch.

No Time To Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, whose previous credits include HBO's True Detective. Writers of the film have been confirmed as Killing Eve's Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who will be joining Scott Z Burns, Neal Purvis and Robert Wade who have been writing James Bond scripts since 1999.

Daniel Craig as James Bond. Picture: Universal

"Bond is not on active service when we start the film, so he is actually enjoying himself in Jamaica," she said. "We consider Jamaica Bond's spiritual home. He starts his journey here. We built an extraordinary house for him. We've got quite a ride for Mr Bond and no title unfortunately."

Bond 25 has been confirmed as Daniel Craig's last outing as Ian Fleming's spy character, and bets are already in full swing for who will take over the role of 007.

