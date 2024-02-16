Robert Redford facts: Actor's age, wife, children, movies and career explained

Robert Redford in 2018. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Robert Redford is one of the greatest Hollywood actors of all time.

Now retired, Robert Redford has been an actor, director, producer, and environmentalist. He is known for his roles in classic films such as Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting, All the President’s Men, and Out of Africa.

He won an Oscar for directing Ordinary People in 1980 and received an honorary Oscar for his lifetime achievements in 2002.

He also founded the Sundance Film Festival, which showcases independent films and filmmakers from around the world. Redford has been a vocal advocate for environmental and political causes, such as climate change, renewable energy, and conservation.

Redford announced his retirement from acting in 2018, after starring in The Old Man & the Gun. He is widely regarded as one of the most influential and respected figures in Hollywood and beyond.