Who is AJ Odudu?

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: AJ Odudu's age, partner, height, career and more facts revealed. Picture: Getty

AJ Odudu is a well known TV presenter and is also contributing editor for Grazia UK.

AJ has presented a number of popular shows including Big Brother’s Bit On The Side, Don’t Rock The Boat and Apocalypse Wow. She also hosted the backstage content for The Voice UK and The Voice Kids. In her latest TV gig, AJ will be joining Strictly Come Dancing.

When asked about the dancing show, AJ mentioned that she was “chuffed” to be involved and was most excited to tell her mum.

“I am beyond chuffed that I am going to be on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing and I'm so glad I can finally tell my mum. Her face will be a picture, she’s going to be over the moon,” AJ explained while speaking to the show.

“I absolutely love the show and am fully committed to making the most of every second of the Strictly experience. Bring it on!”