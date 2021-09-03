Strictly Come Dancing 2021: AJ Odudu's age, partner, height, career and more facts revealed

Strictly Come Dancing is returning to our screens later this year and there’s a new line-up of all-star contestants. So, who is AJ Odudu?

Strictly Come Dancing is making its way back to Saturday nights for its 19th season and is expected to air in autumn 2021.

AJ Odudu has been confirmed as a contestant for this year’s dance show. Here’s everything you need to know about the TV presenter and media personality.

  1. Who is AJ Odudu?

    AJ Odudu is a well known TV presenter and is also contributing editor for Grazia UK.

    AJ has presented a number of popular shows including Big Brother’s Bit On The Side, Don’t Rock The Boat and Apocalypse Wow. She also hosted the backstage content for The Voice UK and The Voice Kids. In her latest TV gig, AJ will be joining Strictly Come Dancing.

    When asked about the dancing show, AJ mentioned that she was “chuffed” to be involved and was most excited to tell her mum.

    “I am beyond chuffed that I am going to be on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing and I'm so glad I can finally tell my mum. Her face will be a picture, she’s going to be over the moon,” AJ explained while speaking to the show.

    “I absolutely love the show and am fully committed to making the most of every second of the Strictly experience. Bring it on!”

  2. How old is AJ Odudu?

    AJ was born on February 12, 1988 and turned 33-years-old in 2021.

    She is originally from Blackburn, Lancashire.

  3. Is AJ Odudu dating or in a relationship?

    AJ is believed to currently be single - the last time AJ confirmed this was last year in an interview. She explained that the pandemic had an impact on her dating prospects and that she was focused on work.

    “I have been all alone, I didn't move back in with family, I didn't see anyone. I took it so seriously for months, so to come out of it still sane, I was really proud of myself,” AJ said while speaking to MailOnline.

    “It's so funny because I thought ‘right this is the time I'm going to go on a date’ and then just as I was getting out there, lockdown two happened and now I'm just focused on work. I do not mix business with pleasure. 2020 is not the year for my love life sadly.”

    AJ previously took part in programmes that centred around her life love this includes Manhunting With My Mum and Celebrity First Dates Hotel.

  4. How tall is AJ Odudu?

    AJ is thought to be around 5 ft 7 (173cm).

