Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Clara Amfo's age, partner, height, career and more facts revealed

Clara Amfo is taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2020. Picture: BBC

By Tom Eames

The brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing will return to screens later this year. But who is contestant Clara Amfo?

The 18th series of the award-winning entertainment show will put the sparkle back into Saturday and Sunday nights this autumn... but who is Clara Amfo?

Here's everything you need to know about the presenter as she takes part in Strictly: