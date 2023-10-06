Craig Revel Horwood facts: Strictly Come Dancing judge's age, partner, height and career revealed

Craig Revel Horwood. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Craig Revel Horwood is a multi-talented artist who has made a name for himself in the fields of dance, theatre, television and literature.

Born in Australia, he moved to the UK in 1989 and became a British citizen in 2011. He is best known as one of the judges on the popular dancing series Strictly Come Dancing, where he is renowned for his witty and often harsh comments. He is also a patron of the Royal Osteoporosis Society.

Horwood has an impressive resume as a dancer, choreographer, director and author. He has worked on numerous West End and UK productions, such as Spend Spend Spend, My One and Only, West Side Story, Miss Saigon, Calamity Jane, Sunset Boulevard and Chess.

He has also written three autobiographies, revealing his personal and professional life stories. In 2023, he will reprise his role as Miss Hannigan in the UK and Ireland tour of Annie, a musical he has previously performed in both on stage and on screen.