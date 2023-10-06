Craig Revel Horwood facts: Strictly Come Dancing judge's age, partner, height and career revealed

6 October 2023, 14:04

Craig Revel Horwood
Craig Revel Horwood. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Craig Revel Horwood is a multi-talented artist who has made a name for himself in the fields of dance, theatre, television and literature.

Born in Australia, he moved to the UK in 1989 and became a British citizen in 2011. He is best known as one of the judges on the popular dancing series Strictly Come Dancing, where he is renowned for his witty and often harsh comments. He is also a patron of the Royal Osteoporosis Society.

Horwood has an impressive resume as a dancer, choreographer, director and author. He has worked on numerous West End and UK productions, such as Spend Spend Spend, My One and Only, West Side Story, Miss Saigon, Calamity Jane, Sunset Boulevard and Chess.

He has also written three autobiographies, revealing his personal and professional life stories. In 2023, he will reprise his role as Miss Hannigan in the UK and Ireland tour of Annie, a musical he has previously performed in both on stage and on screen.

  1. How old is Craig Revel Horwood and where is he from?

    Craig Revel Horwood in 2007
    Craig Revel Horwood in 2007. Picture: Getty

    Craig Revel Horwood is 58 years old as of 2023. He was born on January 4, 1965 in Ballarat, Victoria, Australia.

    His parents are Beverley and Philip Revel Horwood. His father Phil was a former Royal Australian Navy Lieutenant and his mother was a nurse.

    Craig moved to the UK in 1989 and became a British citizen in 2011.

    Revel is Horwood's middle name, and it is not double-barrelled.

  2. Who is Craig Revel Horwood's partner?

    Craig. and Jonathan in 2019
    Craig. and Jonathan in 2019. Picture: Getty

    Craig Revel Horwood's partner is Jonathan Myring, a horticulturalist who is 22 years younger than him.

    They met on the Strictly Tour in 2018 and got engaged in a bubble bath in Tasmania in 2020. They are reportedly planning to get married in 2023.

    Craig was previously married to ex-wife Jane Horwood, whom he married in 1990 and separated from in 1992.

  3. How tall is Craig Revel Horwood?

    Craig Revel Horwood’s height is around 6 ft 2 in / 189 cm.

    He is the tallest judge on Strictly Come Dancing, where he is known for his sharp tongue and high standards.

