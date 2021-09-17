Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Katie McGlynn's age, partner, height, career and more facts revealed
17 September 2021, 12:02
Strictly Come Dancing is returning to our screens later this year and there’s a new line-up of all-star contestants. So, who is Katie McGlynn?
Strictly Come Dancing is making its way back to Saturday nights for its 19th season and is expected to air in autumn 2021.
Katie McGlynn has been confirmed as a contestant for this year’s dance show. Here’s everything you need to know about the Coronation Street and Hollyoaks actress.
Who is Katie McGlynn?
Katie McGlynn is an actress who has appeared in several memorable roles.
In her early career, Katie appeared as Jodie ‘Scout’ Allen in teen drama Waterloo Road from 2011 to 2013. She then appeared in Manchester-based soap Coronation Street as Sinead Osbourne between 2013 and 2019. This is one of Katie’s most memorable roles as Sinead suffered from a heartbreaking terminal cancer exit storyline.
Most recently, Katie joined another soap and was added to the cast of Hollyoaks earlier this year. She plays the role of Becky Quentin and was introduced as a young mum who meets Diane at hospital.
How old is Katie McGlynn?
Katie was born on July 16, 1993.
She turned 28-years-old in 2021 and is originally from Rochdale in Greater Manchester.
Is Katie McGlynn dating or in a relationship?
Katie is believed to be single currently and confirmed it earlier this year during an interview.
She mentioned that during the start of the pandemic she had a lot of time to think and questioned different aspects of her life.
Speaking to The Sun, Katie explained: “Because I’ve not been massively busy, you do question the other parts of your life. And then you’re like, ‘Oh well, I’ve not found Mr Right yet. But we’re in a pandemic, so I can’t’.
“It would be good if that part of my life was complete but I know it will happen so I’m not desperate. I’d much rather be on my own and feel a bit lonely than be with someone who isn’t right.”
How tall is Katie McGlynn?
Katie is thought to be around 5 ft 4 (162cm).