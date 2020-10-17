Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Who is Max George? Age, height and girlfriend revealed
17 October 2020, 12:00
The brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing will return to screens later this year. But who is contestant Max George?
The 18th series of the award-winning entertainment show will put the sparkle back into Saturday and Sunday nights this autumn... but who is Max George and what are his odds of winning?
Max was the third celebrity contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2020.
Here's everything you need to know about the former Wanted star:
-
Who is Max George?
Max found success as a member of The Wanted, with the band scoring two number one singles in the UK, and reached the top three in the US Billboard charts.
After The Wanted took a break, Max moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career and starred in the sixth season of Glee as Clint. More recently he has returned to music as a solo artist.
-
How old is Max George?
Max George was born on September 6, 1988. This will make him 32-years-old at the time of Strictly Come Dancing 2020.
-
Does Max George have a girlfriend?
Yes, Max George is currently dating Stacey Giggs, the ex-wife of footballer Ryan Giggs.
Stacey was the first person he told that he had signed up to the show.
Max said: "I told my girlfriend Stacey who laughed and then laughed a bit more.
"I think she thought I was joking at first and I told her I was serious and she thinks it’s great I’m doing it and can’t wait to watch.
"She gets a break from me for a few weeks so she’s probably delighted about that."
-
How tall is Max George?
Max George is said to be 5ft 8in tall.
-
What has Max George said about Strictly Come Dancing 2020?
The 31-year-old singer and actor said: "Buzzing to be on Strictly this year. Not really one for the dance floor, but I take a lot of comfort in the fact that Jay McGuiness set The Wanted’s bar so low...."
Following the announcement, Max said: "It’s been an amazing reaction. Some of my friends were really surprised and my family are buzzing because they love the show. Fans of The Wanted are all buzzing because it brings that nice little connection back with Jay and The Wanted so that’s been really nice.
"It’s the show that my family all love and have watched for years. As this year has been a terrible one for a lot of people, I wanted to do something that would be fun and hopefully put a smile on people’s faces on a Saturday night.
"I know it's going to be a massive challenge for me because I’m not a dancer and it's something that I never really thought I’d do.
"Now I’m actually doing it, I’m just really excited. I can't wait to meet my dance partner.
"I don't really know anything about different dances. From what people have told me apparently the Cha Cha can be a bit of a pain. I have no idea what that is by the way, I might love it."
He added: "My nan loves the show. My nan used to love dancing so she’ll take a lot of pride in watching me perform."
-
What are the odds of Max George winning Strictly Come Dancing?
Betway have listed Max's chances of winning the show at 7/2.