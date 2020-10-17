Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Who is Max George? Age, height and girlfriend revealed

After The Wanted took a break, Max moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career and starred in the sixth season of Glee as Clint. More recently he has returned to music as a solo artist.

Max found success as a member of The Wanted, with the band scoring two number one singles in the UK, and reached the top three in the US Billboard charts.

Max George was born on September 6, 1988. This will make him 32-years-old at the time of Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

"She gets a break from me for a few weeks so she’s probably delighted about that."

"I think she thought I was joking at first and I told her I was serious and she thinks it’s great I’m doing it and can’t wait to watch.

Max said: "I told my girlfriend Stacey who laughed and then laughed a bit more.

Stacey was the first person he told that he had signed up to the show.

What has Max George said about Strictly Come Dancing 2020?

Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Max George. Picture: BBC

The 31-year-old singer and actor said: "Buzzing to be on Strictly this year. Not really one for the dance floor, but I take a lot of comfort in the fact that Jay McGuiness set The Wanted’s bar so low...."

Following the announcement, Max said: "It’s been an amazing reaction. Some of my friends were really surprised and my family are buzzing because they love the show. Fans of The Wanted are all buzzing because it brings that nice little connection back with Jay and The Wanted so that’s been really nice.

"It’s the show that my family all love and have watched for years. As this year has been a terrible one for a lot of people, I wanted to do something that would be fun and hopefully put a smile on people’s faces on a Saturday night.

"I know it's going to be a massive challenge for me because I’m not a dancer and it's something that I never really thought I’d do.

"Now I’m actually doing it, I’m just really excited. I can't wait to meet my dance partner.

"I don't really know anything about different dances. From what people have told me apparently the Cha Cha can be a bit of a pain. I have no idea what that is by the way, I might love it."

He added: "My nan loves the show. My nan used to love dancing so she’ll take a lot of pride in watching me perform."