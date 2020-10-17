Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Who is Nicola Adams? Age, height, girlfriend and boxing career revealed

Picture: BBC

By Rory O'Connor

The brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing will return to screens later this year. But who is contestant Nicola Adams?

The 18th series of the award-winning entertainment show will put the sparkle back into Saturday and Sunday nights this autumn... but who is Nicola Adams and what are her odds of winning?

Nicola will become the first Stricly contestant to be paired with a professional dancer of the same-sex, something she has spoken about in the weeks leading up to the show.

Here's everything you need to know about the Olympic champion: