Who Wants to be a Millionaire? contestant wins £1m prize for first time in 14 years

The new series of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? will see the sixth jackpot winner of the show. Picture: ITV

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

ITV's Who Wants To Millionaire? has unveiled its sixth show winner.

ITV have announced viewers are in for a special treat with the next series of the show when audiences will get to witness a contestant answer all 15 questions correctly.

With Jeremy Clarkson hosting the show, the contestant took to the hot seat and was crowned the sixth one million pound winner in the iconic quiz shows’ UK history.

The last person to win the huge amount of money was Ian Wilcox in 2006.

As previously announced, this series was filmed without a studio audience due to COVID-19 and strict government guidelines around social distancing and will be released next month.

This series viewers will see each contestant still have their four lifelines, however, they will be 50:50, Ask The Host and two opportunities to Phone A Friend.

Whilst details of the individual and their game play are being kept under wraps, viewers will be left questioning if this is the greatest ever Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? contestant.

Jeremy Clarkson said: "Well, I'm absolutely thrilled and delighted that we've found someone who seems to know just about

everything. I can't wait for the viewers to see it and I want to watch it back too.

I was just in awe of this contestant and think they are probably the best the show has ever had in its 22-year history. It was a joy to sit and watch it unfold.”

Jeremy added, “It felt like we whizzed through the 15 questions and all of a sudden, confetti was falling from the ceiling and I was saying: 'You've just won one million pounds'. I wasn't sure I'd ever get to utter those immortal six words and I'm not embarrassed to say, it was a little emotional but boy did it feel good."