Barry Manilow announces massive one-off UK live show: Tickets and date revealed

9 October 2023, 12:17

Manilow at Westgate: Barry Manilow’s Las Vegas residency trailer

By Mayer Nissim

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fresh from his record-breaking residency in Las Vegas, superstar Barry Manilow has announced a massive one-off UK show.

The 'Mandy' singer will play the Manchester Co-Op Live Arena on Sunday, May 19, 2024 – which is being billed as his only arena show on these shores next year.

Tickets for the concert go on sale this Friday, October 13 at 9am via Ticketmaster.

The concert comes in the middle of Manilow's next run at the International Theater at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino in 2024

His MANILOW: LAS VEGAS – The Hits Come Home! residency last month saw Barry Manilow play his 673rd show at the venue, beating a record set by none other than Elvis Presley.

Barry Manilow - Live in Manchester
Barry Manilow - Live in Manchester. Picture: Ticketmaster

Manilow recently told ABC Audio that the image of Las Vegas has significantly changed since Elvis set his record decades ago.

"It was known as ... 'cheeseball' ... 'old-fashioned'," Barry said of Vegas residencies.

"You take a look at these casinos and you can take a look at the billboards, these are young people that are playing Vegas. These are big acts!"

Harmony (Single Edit) (Original Cast Recording)

Manilow's last studio album was 2020's Night Songs II, a follow-up to 2014's original Night Songs album.

His last major release was a cast recording of Harmony, which saw Barry Manilow write the music with a book and lyrics by Bruce Sussman.

The album is available digitally now, with a physical edition following later this year. Harmony was trailed by the release of the show's title track.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Bryan Adams and the Queen

Bryan Adams tells extraordinary tale of how he came to photograph Queen Elizabeth II

Bryan Adams

The Temptations

The Temptations' 10 best songs, ranked

Song Lists

Chuck Berry, Dolly Parton and Mick Jagger at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

What is the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? Music's long-running award ceremony explained

Ethan Hawke and daughter Maya have shared a gorgeous cover of Willie Nelson.

Ethan and Maya Hawke release gorgeous father-daughter duet of Willie Nelson's 'We Don’t Run'

Country

Adele, recently brought her Las Vegas show to a halt when she spotted music icon Paul McCartney in the audience.

Amazing moment Adele stops her Las Vegas show to hug Paul McCartney in the crowd

Adele

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Sanctuary Selection

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents

Legends of the Ashes with Stephen Fry

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

Milli Vanilli

What happened to Milli Vanilli after their lip sync scandal?

Sheryl Crow has sold 50 million albums worldwide and has won a total of nine Grammy Awards.

Sheryl Crow's 10 greatest songs, ranked

Song Lists

The Golden Girls cast

The Golden Girls: Remembering their final reunions after the show ended in 1992

TV & Film

Take That: Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald

Take That: This Life on Tour - Dates, venues, support act and how to buy tickets

Take That

The best podcasts of 2023

The 10 best podcasts of 2023

Podcasts

Thompson Twins were one of the biggest UK acts of the 1980s, even appearing at Live Aid. But one of their band mates turned their back on fame for a different life.

Why Thompson Twins star turned back on fame after Live Aid stardom for simple life