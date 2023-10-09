Barry Manilow announces massive one-off UK live show: Tickets and date revealed

Manilow at Westgate: Barry Manilow’s Las Vegas residency trailer

By Mayer Nissim

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Fresh from his record-breaking residency in Las Vegas, superstar Barry Manilow has announced a massive one-off UK show.

The 'Mandy' singer will play the Manchester Co-Op Live Arena on Sunday, May 19, 2024 – which is being billed as his only arena show on these shores next year.

Tickets for the concert go on sale this Friday, October 13 at 9am via Ticketmaster.

The concert comes in the middle of Manilow's next run at the International Theater at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino in 2024

His MANILOW: LAS VEGAS – The Hits Come Home! residency last month saw Barry Manilow play his 673rd show at the venue, beating a record set by none other than Elvis Presley.

Barry Manilow - Live in Manchester. Picture: Ticketmaster

Manilow recently told ABC Audio that the image of Las Vegas has significantly changed since Elvis set his record decades ago.

"It was known as ... 'cheeseball' ... 'old-fashioned'," Barry said of Vegas residencies.

"You take a look at these casinos and you can take a look at the billboards, these are young people that are playing Vegas. These are big acts!"

Harmony (Single Edit) (Original Cast Recording)

Manilow's last studio album was 2020's Night Songs II, a follow-up to 2014's original Night Songs album.

His last major release was a cast recording of Harmony, which saw Barry Manilow write the music with a book and lyrics by Bruce Sussman.

The album is available digitally now, with a physical edition following later this year. Harmony was trailed by the release of the show's title track.