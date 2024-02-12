Bon Jovi reveal emotional trailer for upcoming documentary: Thank You, Goodnight

12 February 2024, 11:26

The first ever official Bon Jovi documentary will delve into the band's highest highs and their lowest lows.
The first ever official Bon Jovi documentary will delve into the band's highest highs and their lowest lows. Picture: Hulu/Disney+

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

"Every night was a war".

According to Bon Jovi's keyboardist, David Bryan, things were not always as rosy as they seemed within the band as they strode towards superstardom.

The trailer for the 'Livin' On A Prayer' rock legends' documentary Thank You, Goodnight is now out in the world, which is set to stream on Disney+.

In what marks the first-ever official documentary to be sanctioned by the band, the four-part series will cover their meteoric rise, the fallouts, and the band's uncertain future.

For fans and Bon Jovi and for music aficionados alike, the documentary looks like a rollercoaster of emotions as it delves into the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

Released internationally on 26h April 2024, you can see the first 30-second teaser trailer for Thank You, Goodnight below:

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story | Teaser | April 26 | Hulu

"It was real fun. If you work hard enough, you can make it," one of the band members says during the trailer. "But it was taking a toll. It really got out of control."

Most bands of the era got caught up in the excesses of the sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll that came with the territory, and Bon Jovi was seemingly no different.

Showing montages of the extreme highs the band lapped up during the 1980s, the trailer then shifts to their lows in the present.

It reveals Jon Bon Jovi lying in a hospital bed, holding up a small whiteboard which has "I'm good" written on it, suggesting the documentary will focus on his recent vocal issues which plunged the rock band into uncertainty.

Thank You, Goodnight will offer new insight into Bon Jovi's past through exclusive interviews and never-before-seen or heard photos and demo songs.

"I don't know if there's gonna be a happy ending," someone said off-camera in the trailer of the series, hinting that the combination of issues with Jon Bon Jovi's voice and tensions between the band might scupper any 40th anniversary plans.

Jon Bon Jovi made his comeback recently during the MusiCares awards show after nearly two years out from needing vocal cord surgery. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)
Jon Bon Jovi made his comeback recently during the MusiCares awards show after nearly two years out from needing vocal cord surgery. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

The singer explained what happened to his voice during a recent appearance as a speaker for the Pollstar Live! conference.

Jon said that "one of my cords was literally atrophied" and the "strong one was literally taking what was left of the weak one. So they put a plastic implant in, and for the last two years now, I've been in this rehab, getting it back together."

He cast doubt on the future of Bon Jovi, admitting that "if I can't be great, I'm out. And I think that the documentary that we're about to put out addresses all of that."

Despite Richie Sambora's involvement in the documentary too - who left the band in 2013 - there doesn't seem to be a way back into Bon Jovi for the guitarist, even though he's open to a full reunion for their upcoming 40th anniversary.

"There's a documentary that's being done about the band and stuff that I've participated in, and people want to come see us play, and it's going to make everybody happy. I mean, essentially, that's why you do it at this point."

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Luke Combs and Tracy Chapman

Luke Combs posts emotional tribute to Tracy Chapman after Grammys duet: 'In awe of you'

Country

Beyoncé - Renaissance Act II for Verizon

Beyoncé shocks the world with announcement of country-themed album Renaissance Act II

Country

The greatest love songs of all time

The 50 greatest love songs of all time, ranked

Song Lists

The cast of Bob Marley One Love speak to Smooth

Kingsley Ben-Adir and James Norton explain how he transformed into Bob Marley for One Love

Bob Marley

Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob Marley in One Love

Bob Marley One Love review roundup: Is the reggae biopic as Legendary as the man himself?

Bob Marley

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

After briefly dating Eric Clapton in 1992, television star Davina McCall said the legendary guitarist helped her become a "stronger person".

How Eric Clapton made Davina McCall a "stronger person" during their romance

Eric Clapton

The greatest Super Bowl halftime show performances

The 15 greatest Super Bowl halftime show performances ever, ranked

Sting was continually mocked after revealing his tantric sex methods in the bedroom with wife Trudie Styler.

How Sting and Trudie Styler's infamous tantric love sessions influenced one of his songs

Sting

Michael Jackson's 1993 Super Bowl performance

Michael Jackson’s Super Bowl performance: A cultural phenomenon remembered

Michael Jackson

In an old Interview with the Queen star, Brian May opens up about his last conversation with Freddie Mercury on his death bed, and it's absolutely beautiful.

Brian May recalls Freddie Mercury's last conversation before his death: 'I'm so happy you're here'

Freddie Mercury

The Bee Gees were prolific songwriters, but writing a song for Céline Dion in under four minutes is taking the biscuit.

How the Bee Gees wrote a song for Celine Dion in just four minutes

Bee Gees