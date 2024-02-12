Bon Jovi reveal emotional trailer for upcoming documentary: Thank You, Goodnight

The first ever official Bon Jovi documentary will delve into the band's highest highs and their lowest lows. Picture: Hulu/Disney+

By Thomas Edward

"Every night was a war".

According to Bon Jovi's keyboardist, David Bryan, things were not always as rosy as they seemed within the band as they strode towards superstardom.

The trailer for the 'Livin' On A Prayer' rock legends' documentary Thank You, Goodnight is now out in the world, which is set to stream on Disney+.

In what marks the first-ever official documentary to be sanctioned by the band, the four-part series will cover their meteoric rise, the fallouts, and the band's uncertain future.

For fans and Bon Jovi and for music aficionados alike, the documentary looks like a rollercoaster of emotions as it delves into the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

Released internationally on 26h April 2024, you can see the first 30-second teaser trailer for Thank You, Goodnight below:

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story | Teaser | April 26 | Hulu

"It was real fun. If you work hard enough, you can make it," one of the band members says during the trailer. "But it was taking a toll. It really got out of control."

Most bands of the era got caught up in the excesses of the sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll that came with the territory, and Bon Jovi was seemingly no different.

Showing montages of the extreme highs the band lapped up during the 1980s, the trailer then shifts to their lows in the present.

It reveals Jon Bon Jovi lying in a hospital bed, holding up a small whiteboard which has "I'm good" written on it, suggesting the documentary will focus on his recent vocal issues which plunged the rock band into uncertainty.

Thank You, Goodnight will offer new insight into Bon Jovi's past through exclusive interviews and never-before-seen or heard photos and demo songs.

"I don't know if there's gonna be a happy ending," someone said off-camera in the trailer of the series, hinting that the combination of issues with Jon Bon Jovi's voice and tensions between the band might scupper any 40th anniversary plans.

Jon Bon Jovi made his comeback recently during the MusiCares awards show after nearly two years out from needing vocal cord surgery. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

The singer explained what happened to his voice during a recent appearance as a speaker for the Pollstar Live! conference.

Jon said that "one of my cords was literally atrophied" and the "strong one was literally taking what was left of the weak one. So they put a plastic implant in, and for the last two years now, I've been in this rehab, getting it back together."

He cast doubt on the future of Bon Jovi, admitting that "if I can't be great, I'm out. And I think that the documentary that we're about to put out addresses all of that."

Despite Richie Sambora's involvement in the documentary too - who left the band in 2013 - there doesn't seem to be a way back into Bon Jovi for the guitarist, even though he's open to a full reunion for their upcoming 40th anniversary.

"There's a documentary that's being done about the band and stuff that I've participated in, and people want to come see us play, and it's going to make everybody happy. I mean, essentially, that's why you do it at this point."