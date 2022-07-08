Bryan Ferry facts: Roxy Music singer's age, wife, children, and career revealed

Bryan Ferry became a cultural icon during his time in Roxy Music. Picture: Press Release

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

With Roxy Music, Bryan Ferry became one of the most influential figures in rock music.

Here's all you need to know about the distinctive singer:

Who is Bryan Ferry?

Bryan Ferry in 1974. Picture: Getty

Bryan Ferry is one of Britain's most successful and influential rock musicians, having sold over 30 million records collectively as a solo artist and with the iconic band Roxy Music.

After the release of their 1972 self-titled debut album, Roxy Music led a generation of new artists in the 1970s alongside David Bowie that merged music and visual image.

As pioneers of 'art rock' the band achieved enormous success at both home and overseas, which established Bryan Ferry as a leading cultural icon with songs like 'Love Is The Drug', 'Virginia Plain', and 'Dance Away'.

Ferry started a solo career whilst he was in Roxy Music, and popularised the concept of covering famous songs for new audiences.

In the wake of Roxy Music's biggest-selling albums Avalon in 1982, Bryan Ferry left the band to focus on his solo career and achieved huge success with his 1985 album Boys and Girls, and songs such as 'Jealous Guy' and 'Don't Stop The Dance'.

He was inducted into the Roll And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2019 as a member of Roxy Music.

How old is Bryan Ferry and where was he born?

Bryan Ferry founded art rock pioneers Roxy Music in 1970. Picture: Bryan Ferry/Twitter

Bryan Ferry was born on September 26, 1945, in County Durham, England. He celebrated his 76th birthday in 2021.

He came from a working-class family - his father Frederick Charles Ferry worked a farm labourer whilst his mother Mary Ann cared for him.

Working as a paperboy in his town of Washington, he'd use his money to buy jazz records.

How did Bryan Ferry get his start in music?

Roxy Music became one of the defining rock bands of the 1970s. Picture: Getty

Bryan Ferry studied fine art at Newcastle University before moving to London in 1968.

One of his paintings was displayed in Tate Britain (formerly the Tate Gallery) and taught art and pottery whilst pursuing a career in music.

In 1970 he founded Roxy Music with his art school classmates which included Brian Eno, who later went on to break into the mainstream charts with their self-titled debut album in 1972 which included the hit single 'Virginia Plain'.

What are Bryan Ferry’s biggest songs?

- 'Virginia Plain'

- 'Love Is The Drug'

- 'Dance Away'

- 'Let's Stick Together'

- 'Jealous Guy'

- 'Avalon'

- 'More Than This'

- 'Same Old Scene'

- 'Slave to Love'

- 'Don't Stop The Dance'

Is Bryan Ferry married?

Bryan Ferry was distraught when Jerry Hall left him for Mick Jagger. (Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns). Picture: Getty

Bryan Ferry is not currently married, but has been married twice in his life and has had a string of high-profile romantic relationships.

His first notable relationship was with model Jerry Hall who he met in 1975. Hall later left Ferry in 1977 having started dating Mick Jagger.

In 1983 Ferry married socialite Lucy Birley (formerly Lucy Helmore) who he had four children with: Otis, Tara, Merlin, and Isaac. They divorced in 2003. Ferry said he was "saddened and shocked" by her death by suicide in 2018.

He was again married to Amanda Sheppard in 2012 who he'd met after she was romantically involved with his son. They divorced in 2014.

What is Bryan Ferry's net worth?

Bryan Ferry's net worth is a reported £30 million.

Are there any other facts we should know about Bryan Ferry?

Bucking the trend of the typical art student from a working-class background, Bryan Ferry admits to being "sort of conservative when it comes to his political allegiance.

Ferry worked with Pink Floyd's David Gilmour on the song 'Is Your Love Strong Enough?' which was used for Ridley Scott's 1985 fantasy epic Legend which featured a young Tom Cruise.

He's an avid Bob Dylan fan, and even made a covers album Dylanesque in 2007.

In May 2022 Ferry revealed he would be joining former Roxy Music bandmates Phil Manzanera, Paul Thompson, and Andy Mackay for a reunion tour.