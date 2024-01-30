Exclusive

Daniel Bedingfield explains where he's been since "traumatic" early success - video interview

30 January 2024, 14:07

Daniel Bedingfield speaks to Smooth
Daniel Bedingfield speaks to Smooth. Picture: Smooth/Global

By Tom Eames

Daniel Bedingfield was one of the most successful British singers of the early 2000s.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

With his massive garage number one hit 'Gotta Get Thru This' in 2001, Daniel burst onto the music scene a DIY producer, making music from his bedroom at a time years before artists could do it themselves in the world of streaming and social media.

A year later, he continued this success with more hits, including the timeless ballad 'If You're Not the One'.

But by the mid-2000s, Daniel had retreated from the media glare, while also recovering from a near-fatal car accident.

With fans hoping he would eventually release a new album in the following years, Daniel only made the occasional appearances. This included a stint as a judge on X Factor New Zealand, releasing an EP in 2012, and briefly appearing in War of the Worlds in the West End.

Thankfully, he's finally back and embarking on a mini UK tour in April 2024, celebrating 20 years of his debut album.

Smooth's Jenni Falconer caught up with Daniel about the tour, what he's been up to, his sister Natasha, and what fans can expect next.

"What am I doing now? So I've been in England, I've been in America for two decades, 20 years," he said. "Car crash was pretty intense. Early success, 18 years old to 22 was very intense.

Daniel Bedingfield - If You're Not The One

"And I just wanted to go and learn some languages and be alive. I did a lot of my life dreams all at the beginning. And then once I'd done them, I was like, what do I do now? So I've just been exploring the planet and myself."

On his early success, he said: "At the time, it just felt a bit traumatic. Like the know Alexander the Great thing. Well, I've done it. So what I do now, what I found is that there's an enormous amount of beauty in the small things, to be honest.

"It's when I actually started doing my own dishes! That was pretty amazing. When you have massive success really early, the whole idea is to keep as much of the drama away from you as possible so you can breathe and you can focus.

"And as that drama slowly died down, there was less for me to have to shield from. There was no press. I could walk around the street, nobody recognised me. And I just kind of dropped into my body and entered my heart. And I feel quite comfortable now."

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Frankie Goes To Hollywood. (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)

Frankie Goes To Hollywood's 10 best songs, ranked

Song Lists

Rock icons Heart are heading on a world tour in 2024.

Heart announce UK tour in 2024 with Squeeze in support

Tim McGraw watches daughter Audrey perform

Tim McGraw proudly reacts as daughter Audrey powerfully sings 'Stand By Your Man'

Country

LeAnn Rimes surprises fan

LeAnn Rimes surprises Yorkshire mum who survived brain tumour with emotional duet of 'How Do I Live'
Only Fools and Horses at 40: Remembering the heartbreaking 'Holding Back the Years' moment at Rodney's wedding

Only Fools and Horses: The heartbreaking 'Holding Back the Years' moment at Rodney's wedding

TV & Film

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

The cast of Ghostbusters then and now

Ghostbusters: Where are the cast of the 1984 sci-fi comedy now?

TV & Film

Bob Marley

Bob Marley One Love movie: The cast and the real life people they play revealed

Bob Marley

Patrick Swayze and Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House

Road House: 1989 movie remake's cast, trailer, plot and release date revealed

TV & Film

At the Royal Albert Hall in 1985, legendary Queen frontman 'married' Bond girl Jane Seymour.

When Freddie Mercury 'married' Bond girl Jane Seymour with George Michael, Madonna and others watching on

Freddie Mercury

Stewart Copeland talks about The Police's best music videos

The Police's best music videos: Stewart Copeland breaks down band's biggest songs

Frankie Valli sang the theme to 1978 musical film Grease, but who wrote it?

The Story Of... 'Grease' by Frankie Valli

Song Facts