Why is Flo Rida performing with San Marino at Eurovision?

21 May 2021, 11:26 | Updated: 21 May 2021, 11:28

Flo Rida will be performing with San Marino's Senhit at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest
Flo Rida will be performing with San Marino's entry Senhit at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest. Picture: Eurovision

By Emma Clarke

Eurovision is known for its wild and wacky performances, but one curveball we did *not* see coming is that Flo Rida is making an appearance on Saturday.

Yep, you read that correctly.

Teaming up with San Marino's entry Senhit, the American rapper features in a verse of her song, 'Adrenalina'.

After securing their place in the Grand Final in Rotterdam, the pair will close this year's event, following Sweden.

But why, pray tell, is Flo Rida performing at Eurovision? Here we explain all - and delve into the rules and stipulations.

READ MORE: The latest odds and favourites to win Eurovision 2021

READ MORE: The 15 best Eurovision songs of all time, ranked in order of cheesy greatness

So, why is Flo Rida performing at this year's Eurovision?

Put simply: because the artist representing San Marino wanted him to.

According to Flo himself - whose real name is Tramar Lacel Dillard - he hadn't even heard of the Eurovision Song Contest before he was approached for the gig.

While the rapper missed the initial rehearsal because he was judging a bikini contest in Miami, Florida (we kid you not), he did make it to Rotterdam in time for the live semi-finals - much to the delight of fans.

Explaining how the collaboration came about, Flo Rida told Newsbeat: "Senhit's people reached out to my people. The song is high energy, which I love."

Senhit, the Italian star representing the fifth smallest country in the world, said: "It's been so hard to keep this a secret.

"He's an amazing artist and he did an amazing job on my song. It's the perfect match.

"For those three minutes on stage, we're going to put on a huge concert."

You can watch their semi-final performance below.

What are the Song Contest's rules?

You may be wondering if it goes against the rules to a) have a world-renowned artist take part in the competition and b) have someone from America representing a European country. However, it is well within the rules.

The main stipulations include (but are not limited to):

1. The performance must be identical to that of the dress rehearsal and live shows

2. All songs must be performed live on stage

3. Backing tracks must not include lead vocals or lead dubs

4. The song must not have been commercially released before the release date of the event

5. The song can only last up to three minutes

6. A maximum of six people on stage

7. Contestants must be aged 16 or older

The big names that have been associated with Eurovision over the years

Back in 2019, Madonna performed live at the Eurovision Song Contest held in Israel.

The 'Like A Prayer' singer got mixed reviews for her performance, and also received backlash for having her backing dancers wear both Israeli and Palestinian flags on their capes - which goes against the show's non-political stance.

Of course, ABBA were already making music by the time they entered Eurovision in 1974, but their winning performance of 'Waterloo' really put the band on the map.

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber also turned his hand to Eurovision in 2009, writing and playing the piano on Jade Ewan's track, 'It's My Time'. Sadly the song was still a flop for the UK.

Eurovision 2021 is on Saturday, May 22. Coverage starts from 8pm and lasts until about midnight.

Latest Eurovision News

See more Latest Eurovision News

The 22-year-old Canadian singer, who didn't speak english, became a surprising breakout star when she beat the UK favourite, in one of the most thrilling finals in Eurovision history.

The electrifying moment unknown Celine Dion won Eurovision by just one point in 1988

Celine Dion

This year's Eurovision Song Contest is taking place in Rotterdam

The latest odds and favourites to win Eurovision 2021

This year's Eurovision Song Contest is taking place in Rotterdam

When is Eurovision 2021? Date, start time and entries explained
Michael Ball, Celine Dion and Olivia Newton-John all did Eurovision in the past

14 singers you totally forgot did Eurovision (or failed to get there)
Can you identify the flags of these Eurovision nations in our challenging quiz?

QUIZ: Can you identify the flags of these Eurovision nations?

Quizzes

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

The Story of... What's Going On by Marvin Gaye

The Story of... 'What's Going On' by Marvin Gaye

The Story of...

After the line-up Michael Jackson and a bashful Princess Diana joined Prince Charles for a photocall where the singer gifted the royals miniature Bad jackets for William and Harry and a platinum disc wall hanging.

Beautiful moment Michael Jackson and Princess Diana shyly first met

Michael Jackson

Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in Respect

Aretha Franklin movie Respect starring Jennifer Hudson: Cast, release date, trailer and more revealed

Aretha Franklin

The film will cover Aretha Franklin's life, with the lead role played by Jennifer Hudson, from her early years to her emergence as The Queen of Soul.

Respect: Watch incredible new trailer for Aretha Franklin biopic starring Jennifer Hudson

Aretha Franklin

Cher's best songs

Cher's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Song Lists