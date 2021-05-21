Why is Flo Rida performing with San Marino at Eurovision?

Flo Rida will be performing with San Marino's entry Senhit at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest. Picture: Eurovision

By Emma Clarke

Eurovision is known for its wild and wacky performances, but one curveball we did *not* see coming is that Flo Rida is making an appearance on Saturday.

Yep, you read that correctly.

Teaming up with San Marino's entry Senhit, the American rapper features in a verse of her song, 'Adrenalina'.

After securing their place in the Grand Final in Rotterdam, the pair will close this year's event, following Sweden.

But why, pray tell, is Flo Rida performing at Eurovision? Here we explain all - and delve into the rules and stipulations.

So, why is Flo Rida performing at this year's Eurovision?

Put simply: because the artist representing San Marino wanted him to.

According to Flo himself - whose real name is Tramar Lacel Dillard - he hadn't even heard of the Eurovision Song Contest before he was approached for the gig.

While the rapper missed the initial rehearsal because he was judging a bikini contest in Miami, Florida (we kid you not), he did make it to Rotterdam in time for the live semi-finals - much to the delight of fans.

Explaining how the collaboration came about, Flo Rida told Newsbeat: "Senhit's people reached out to my people. The song is high energy, which I love."

Senhit, the Italian star representing the fifth smallest country in the world, said: "It's been so hard to keep this a secret.

"He's an amazing artist and he did an amazing job on my song. It's the perfect match.

"For those three minutes on stage, we're going to put on a huge concert."

You can watch their semi-final performance below.

What are the Song Contest's rules?

You may be wondering if it goes against the rules to a) have a world-renowned artist take part in the competition and b) have someone from America representing a European country. However, it is well within the rules.

The main stipulations include (but are not limited to):

1. The performance must be identical to that of the dress rehearsal and live shows

2. All songs must be performed live on stage

3. Backing tracks must not include lead vocals or lead dubs

4. The song must not have been commercially released before the release date of the event

5. The song can only last up to three minutes

6. A maximum of six people on stage

7. Contestants must be aged 16 or older

The big names that have been associated with Eurovision over the years

Back in 2019, Madonna performed live at the Eurovision Song Contest held in Israel.

The 'Like A Prayer' singer got mixed reviews for her performance, and also received backlash for having her backing dancers wear both Israeli and Palestinian flags on their capes - which goes against the show's non-political stance.

Of course, ABBA were already making music by the time they entered Eurovision in 1974, but their winning performance of 'Waterloo' really put the band on the map.

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber also turned his hand to Eurovision in 2009, writing and playing the piano on Jade Ewan's track, 'It's My Time'. Sadly the song was still a flop for the UK.

Eurovision 2021 is on Saturday, May 22. Coverage starts from 8pm and lasts until about midnight.