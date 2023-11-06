James Arthur adds massive homecoming show to his 2024 tour: Tickets and dates

James Arthur to play massive Middlesbrough homecoming show at Riverside Stadium

By Mayer Nissim

James Arthur goes on the road next year.

James Arthur has added a giant homecoming show to his upcoming Bitter Sweet Love world tour.

The former X Factor winner had already sold out a number of massive arena dates and added several more, before now announcing a concert at Middlesborough's Riverside Stadium on Saturday, June 8.

James – a Middlesborough FC fan – will be supported at the show by special guests McFly and Lauran Hibberd.

Tickets for the new date go on sale on Friday, November 10 at 9am from here.

As with the rest of the tour, the show is in support of James's upcoming fifth studio album Bitter Sweet Love, which is released on January 26, 2024. The album is the follow-up to 2021's It'll All Make Sense in the End.

James Arthur – Bitter Sweet Love World Tour. Picture: SJM Concerts

"It's truly unbelievable. I don't think that I can put it into words," said James.

"As someone who came to the Riverside as a young lad with a season ticket and walked through the turnstiles, it's just crazy to think that people are going to be walking through the turnstiles to watch me perform.

"It's very much like the end of a movie, a full circle moment. It has been bit of a pipe dream of mine to play my team's ground; I'm really honoured."

The full James Arthur Bitter Sweet Love 2024 UK arena tour dates are as follows: