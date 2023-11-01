Jonathan Wilkes facts: Singer and presenter's age, wife, family and Robbie Williams friendship explained

Jonathan Wilkes in 2006. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Jonathan Wilkes is a versatile entertainer who has made his mark in various fields such as television, music, theatre and even sports.

He is best known for being a close friend of pop star Robbie Williams, with whom he has performed on stage and played football for charity.

He showed an early interest in performing arts and sports, joining Port Vale FC at the age of seven and later playing for Everton FC as a teenager.

Wilkes moved to London in 1996 and won the Cameron Mackintosh Young Entertainer of the Year Award. He then worked as a presenter for the BBC and hosted shows such as You’ve Been Framed!

Robbie Williams | Me And My Shadow (Live At The Albert 2001)

He also pursued a singing career and signed a record deal with Virgin. His single 'Just Another Day' reached No. 24 in the UK Singles Chart. He collaborated with Robbie on several occasions, including singing 'Me and My Shadow' at the Royal Albert Hall.

Wilkes also appeared in several West End musicals, such as The Rocky Horror Show, Grease, We Will Rock You and Chicago.

He is also involved in Soccer Aid, a biennial charity football match that he co-organises with Robbie.