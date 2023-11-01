Jonathan Wilkes facts: Singer and presenter's age, wife, family and Robbie Williams friendship explained

On Air Now
The Smooth Sanctuary with Gary Vincent 7pm - 10pm
1 November 2023, 15:16
Jonathan Wilkes is a versatile entertainer who has made his mark in various fields such as television, music, theatre and even sports.
He is best known for being a close friend of pop star Robbie Williams, with whom he has performed on stage and played football for charity.
He showed an early interest in performing arts and sports, joining Port Vale FC at the age of seven and later playing for Everton FC as a teenager.
Wilkes moved to London in 1996 and won the Cameron Mackintosh Young Entertainer of the Year Award. He then worked as a presenter for the BBC and hosted shows such as You’ve Been Framed!
Robbie Williams | Me And My Shadow (Live At The Albert 2001)
He also pursued a singing career and signed a record deal with Virgin. His single 'Just Another Day' reached No. 24 in the UK Singles Chart. He collaborated with Robbie on several occasions, including singing 'Me and My Shadow' at the Royal Albert Hall.
Wilkes also appeared in several West End musicals, such as The Rocky Horror Show, Grease, We Will Rock You and Chicago.
He is also involved in Soccer Aid, a biennial charity football match that he co-organises with Robbie.
Jonathan Wilkes is 45 years old as of 2023. He was born on August 1, 1978 in Stoke-on-Trent.
Jonathan Wilkes met Nikki Wheeler while working at BBC Choice in the late 1990s.
The couple got married in 2004, and have been together ever since.
They welcomed their first son Mickey in 2006, and a second named Ralph followed in 2017.
HAPPY FATHERS DAY !!! To all you fantastic dads out there 👍❤️ pic.twitter.com/gyEwkRfdU8— Jonathan Wilkes (@Jonny_Wilkes) June 18, 2023
MORNING!!! Lovely people of Stoke ..its Panto Launch day ..Jack & The Beanstalk!! @RegandVic @XRoadsPantos 👍❤️ pic.twitter.com/PHy1TbZ9AM— Jonathan Wilkes (@Jonny_Wilkes) August 21, 2023
Alongside Nikki, Jonathan is the principal of the Wilkes Academy, a performing arts college that he opened in Swindon in 2013.
The Wilkes Academy is a college that offers professional training in musical theatre, singing, acting and dancing. It has a partnership with Staffordshire University and offers a BA Hons degree in Musical Theatre.
The academy has state-of-the-art facilities and a faculty of experienced teachers and industry professionals. It also has several celebrity patrons, such as Ant and Dec, Arlene Phillips and Robbie Williams.
Jonathan usually also appears in panto every year, such as Jack and the Beanstalk in 2023.