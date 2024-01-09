Lemar facts: Singer's age, wife, children, songs and career explained

By Tom Owen

Lemar is an English singer, songwriter and record producer who rose to fame after finishing third on the first series of TV talent show Fame Academy in 2002.

Since then, he has released five studio albums, three of which are certified platinum or double platinum by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), and 10 top 20 singles, seven of which peaked in the top 10.

He is seen as one of the most successful artists to come out of a reality TV show and has won two Brit Awards and three MOBO Awards.

Lemar grew up listening to R&B and soul music, and started singing at a young age, inspired by Michael Jackson and the Jacksons, and had his first concert at 17, supporting Usher. He later gave up an opportunity to study pharmacy at Cardiff University to pursue a musical career.