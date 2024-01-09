Lemar facts: Singer's age, wife, children, songs and career explained
9 January 2024, 14:39
Lemar is an English singer, songwriter and record producer who rose to fame after finishing third on the first series of TV talent show Fame Academy in 2002.
Listen to this article
Since then, he has released five studio albums, three of which are certified platinum or double platinum by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), and 10 top 20 singles, seven of which peaked in the top 10.
He is seen as one of the most successful artists to come out of a reality TV show and has won two Brit Awards and three MOBO Awards.
Lemar grew up listening to R&B and soul music, and started singing at a young age, inspired by Michael Jackson and the Jacksons, and had his first concert at 17, supporting Usher. He later gave up an opportunity to study pharmacy at Cardiff University to pursue a musical career.
-
How old is Lemar and where was he born?
Full name Lemar Obika, he was born on April 4, 1978. He celebrated his 45th birthday in 2023.
His parents are Nigerian, and he grew up in Tottenham.
-
How did he get his start in music?
Lemar - Dance (With U)
Lemar had some success supporting various artists such as Destiny’s Child and Total on their UK club tours and after some years, managed to secure a recording contract with BMG. However, his record deal with BMG fell through in less than a year due to restructuring at the record label.
He had to take a job working as an accounts manager at NatWest in Enfield, North London.
He was most notably brought to public attention on the BBC’s Fame Academy in 2002, a combination of a talent quest and reality television show. He made the finals of the show winning plaudits for his version of 'Let’s Stay Together' by Al Green and singing a duet with Lionel Richie on 'Easy'.
While he ended up finishing third in the show, he caught the eye of fellow British soul singer Beverley Knight, who invited him to sing a duet with her during her concert at the Hammersmith Apollo.
He then signed a record deal with Sony BMG, where he has gone on to release five studio albums and ten top 20 singles.
-
What are his biggest songs?
Lemar - If There's Any Justice
Some of his most famous songs include:
- Dance (With U)
- 50/50
- Time to Grow
- If There's Any Justice
- It's Not That Easy
- Lullaby
- Another Day
- Don't Give It Up
- Someone Should Tell You
- If She Knew
- The Way Love Goes
-
Is Lemar married and does he have kids?
Lemar is married to Charmaine Powell, a dancer and choreographer.
They have two children: a daughter named Nyiema and a son named Uriah.
Lemar and Charmaine have been together since 1999 and married in 2010.