Lenny Kravitz announces one-off UK show as part of his upcoming tour

Lenny Kravitz at the 2024 MTV VMAs. Picture: Getty Images

By Mayer Nissim

Lenny Kravitz is coming to Europe.

Lenny Kravitz has announced a 25-date European tour in 2025.

As well as several shows in France, Germany, Spain and elsewhere on the continent, Lenny is also coming to the UK for a massive arena concert.

Lenny plays the OVO Arena Wembley in London on Friday, February 28.

Tickets go on sale a week today on Friday, October 25 at 9am via LiveNation.

The European tour is in support of Lenny's 12th studio album Blue Electric Light, which was released earlier this year.

Lenny Kravitz - Blue Electric Light Tour 2025. Picture: LiveNation

Organisers have promised shows on the tour will feature "can't-miss live performances of favourites off Blue Electric Light as well as Kravitz classics from his decades-spanning oeuvre".

Last month, Lenny received the Best Rock Video prize at the 2024 MTV VMAs, and he dedicated the gong to his mum Roxie Roker, who died in 1995.

Lenny Kravitz rocking out on stage. Picture: Getty Images

"Wow. This is incredible," Kravitz said ahead of the ceremony.

"I am so grateful. 31 years ago, my mother was with me at an award show, was at the VMAs, so I dedicate this to her.

"I thank God for this journey, this incredible journey. I thank Jesus for life."