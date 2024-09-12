Lenny Kravitz dedicates MTV Award win to his late mum who died of cancer in 1995

12 September 2024, 13:16

Lenny Kravitz paid tribute to his late mum Roxie Roker with his most recent MTV Video Music Award win.
Lenny Kravitz paid tribute to his late mum Roxie Roker with his most recent MTV Video Music Award win. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

It was an emotional night.

Last night marked one of many occasions that rocker Lenny Kravitz has attended the MTV Video Music Awards throughout his lengthy career.

The first of which was in 1991, when the young star was making waves with his hybrid of smooth soul and raucous rock music.

But one night that lives long in his memory was two years later in 1993, when he attended the awards with his mum Roxie Roker.

Lenny's mum was on his arm all night, and based on the pictures he was immensely proud to have her alongside him.

Sadly, it'd be the final time Roxie could attend an awards ceremony with her son, as she lost her battle with cancer in 1995 at the age of 66.

But she was next to him in spirit at this year's ceremony, as Kravitz paid tribute to his late mum after winning the Best Rock Award.

In an emotional pre-show interview, Lenny said: "I dedicate this to her".

Lenny brought his actress mum Roxie Roker to the MTV VMA's in 1993. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)
Lenny brought his actress mum Roxie Roker to the MTV VMA's in 1993. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Kravitz won the MTV VMA for his song 'Human', which featured on his most recent album Blue Electric Light.

Talking in an interview before the awards ceremony, in which he also performed, Kravitz said: "Wow. This is incredible.

"I am so grateful. 31 years ago, my mother was with me at an award show, was at the VMAs, so I dedicate this to her.

"I thank God for this journey, this incredible journey. I thank Jesus for life."

Lenny Kravitz pulled out a fierce performance at this year's MTV Video Music Awards. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV)
Lenny Kravitz pulled out a fierce performance at this year's MTV Video Music Awards. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV). Picture: Getty

Roxie Roker was best known for her starring role as Helen Willis in the classic sitcom The Jeffersons.

In his 2020 memoir, Let Love Rule, Lenny admitted that he "was a mama's boy", indicating how broken he was after her death in 1995.

He took to social media in recent weeks to recount sharing the spotlight with his mum in 1993.

"Having my beautiful mother by my side at my first #VMAs 31 years ago is a moment I will always cherish," Kravitz wrote alongside footage from those VMAs.

Having my beautiful mother by my side at my first #VMAs 31 years ago is a moment I will always cherish. I’m looking forward to taking the stage all these years later where she will be in my heart.

Posted by Lenny Kravitz on Thursday, September 5, 2024

"I’m looking forward to taking the stage all these years later where she will be in my heart."

It must've been a poignant occasion for Lenny, bringing back those beautiful memories he made with his late mum.

Some things haven't changed much though - Lenny looks just as young as he did all those years ago during his performance.

Miraculously, the man just doesn't seem to age.

