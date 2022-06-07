Lighthouse Family announce sudden split and cancel upcoming live shows

7 June 2022, 17:56

Paul Tucker and Tunde Baiyewu of the Lighthouse Family have split
Paul Tucker and Tunde Baiyewu of the Lighthouse Family have split. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

The Lighthouse Family have shocked fans by announcing that they have split up.

The Lighthouse Family will no longer headline the upcoming Mouth of Tyne Festival or appear at other planned shows after announcing that the band's time had "reached the end".

Posting on Facebook, reportedly signed off by keyboardist Paul Tucker, they confirmed he and singer Tunde Baiyewu were parting ways.

The pair formed the band in Newcastle in the 1990s, and were due to headline the Mouth of the Tyne Festival, in Tynemouth, next month.

Paul wrote: "I’m so sad to let you know that after almost thirty years we have reached the end of our Lighthouse Family journey.

"Having set off from our little basement studio in Newcastle in 1993 it’s been an incredible adventure beyond our wildest dreams.

"Thank you all for all your love and support through the years, we could not have done it without you."

I’m so sad to let you know that after almost thirty years we have reached the end of our Lighthouse Family journey....

Posted by Lighthouse Family on Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Paul added that he was "so sorry" that the split meant that their upcoming gig would not go ahead.

"I have tried everything with our agents and promoters over the last few weeks to make this work but we just couldn’t get it over the line," he said.

"Tunde now wants to focus on his solo career and I wish him all the best. I would like to say sorry to the promoters and to all of you who have tickets for this show and have waited through the last two years.

"I was really looking forward to this hometown show and playing our songs in this amazing place close to the lighthouses that gave us our name.

"I am as disappointed as you are. It breaks my heart to let you down."

The Lighthouse Family are best known for their hits including 'High', 'Lifted' and 'Ocean Drive'.

