Relive Pavarotti and James Brown’s incredible duet of ‘It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World’

27 September 2021, 10:31

Pavarotti and James Brown performed together in 2002
Pavarotti and James Brown performed together in 2002. Picture: Alamy/Shutterstock

By Naomi Bartram

Pavarotti performed a spine-tingling rendition of ‘It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World’ with James Brown in 2002.

Pavarotti has performed with some huge artists over the years, including the likes of George Michael, Bryan Adams and even Aretha Franklin.

But the operatic legend paired up with an unlikely singer back in 2002 when he took to the stage with the late James Brown.

During his ‘Pavarotti and Friends’ concert, Pavarotti invited Brown to the stage for a rendition of the 1966 hit song 'It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World.'

Read More: When Aretha Franklin had to sing ‘Nessun Dorma’ after Pavarotti fell sick at the Grammys, and it was astonishing

In a clip from the event, a full orchestra can be seen behind them as the crowd looked mesmerised by their vocals.

Brown started off singing the verse, before Pavarotti took the lead and sung the chorus in Italian.

It might be 20 years old, but the performance is just as amazing today, with the pair perfectly matching American soul and opera.

Sadly, the performance happened just four years before James Brown died at the age of 73-years-old on Christmas Day in 2006.

Read More: Brian May singing duet with Pavarotti on 'Too Much Love Will Kill You' is spectacular

This concert was part of a series of events Pavarotti held in Modena, Italy between 1992 and 2003, which helped raise money for humanitarian groups such as War Child and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Other duets included Lou Reed, Andrea Bocelli, Sting and Grace, Jones.

James Brown appeared at Pavarotti's concert
James Brown appeared at Pavarotti's concert. Picture: Getty Images

Meanwhile, this comes after it was revealed a new Hollywood documentary will be released called Pavarotti.

Directed by Academy Award winner Ron Howard, the biopic will tell the story of Pavarotti and features clips from some of his most iconic performances.

It will also be full of behind-the-scenes clips and never-before-seen footage from the opera singer.

Read More: When George Michael and Pavarotti sang a spine-tingling duet of 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me'

In a clip from the new documentary, Sting can be seen saying: “A great friend, a great voice and the world is a smaller place without the big man.”

James Brown performed with Pavarotti at his concert in 2002
James Brown performed with Pavarotti at his concert in 2002. Picture: Shutterstock

Bono added: “Luciano is one of the greatest emotional arm wrestlers… he will break your f***** arm.”

President of Decca Records Rebecca Allen added that these duets 'are a wonderful reminder of Pavarotti’s humanitarian side', as she added: "He used his fame and art to help benefit people, and was able to bring the most brilliant and like-minded singers together for a good cause.

“This is a central theme to the powerful Ron Howard film, and perhaps one that is forgotten – as his voice was so big and his operatic performances legendary – so it is fitting to share these hidden gems with the world at last.”

