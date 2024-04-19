Listen to Seal's alternative version of ‘Kiss From A Rose’ to celebrate 30th anniversary

Listen to an alternate version of Seal's timeless ballad, 'Kiss From A Rose'. Picture: Press Release/Rhino

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article Loading audio...

He has one of the most distinct voices in the business.

During the nineties, Seal proved himself to be a singular talent who combined his alluring personality with a heavenly soulful voice to match.

Even though he achieved a swathe of hits during the era, there's one song that was undeniably his greatest: 'Kiss From A Rose'.

Released in 1994, the soaring ballad largely fell on deaf ears initially, released as the second single from his second eponymous album, Seal.

However, his fortunes changed entirely when 'Kiss From A Rose' was picked to become the main theme song to 1995's Batman Forever.

The song didn't even technically feature in the film, starring Val Kilmer as the caped crusader, but resonated with global audiences having been used in the credits.

Now, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his 1994 album, Seal has released an alternate version to his signature song.

Kiss From a Rose (Alternate Version)

After the commercial success of blockbuster Batman Forever, 'Kiss From A Rose' catapulted Seal to the top of the charts around the world.

Achieving a number one in the UK, the ballad also hit the top spot of the Billboard US Mainstream Top 40, US Adult Top 40, US Adult Contemporary and the Hot 100, as well as the summit of the pop charts in Canada, France, Iceland and Norway.

A year later, he bagged Grammy Awards for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

It might have been a very different story had Batman Forever director Joel Schumacher not contacted Seal directly to request using it.

'Kiss From A Rose' is Seal's signature song. (Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Marking the 30th anniversary of Seal's second studio album, a Deluxe Edition is set for release which includes a remastered version of the original and previously unreleased recordings.

Alternate versions of 'Newborn Friend' and 'Don't Cry' will feature, as well as a stripped-back version of 'Dreaming In Metaphors' in which Seal performs alone with a piano.

The reissue will also feature Seal’s B-side 'Blues In E', a cover of Steve Miller Band's 'Fly Like An Eagle' from the 1995 animated movie soundtrack to Space Jam, and a version of 'Manic Depression' that Seal recorded with the late legendary guitarist Jeff Beck for Stone Free: A Tribute to Jimi Hendrix.

Topping the album charts in the UK, Seal was certified 4x platinum shortly after, so this reissue will be one of the Seal super-fans for sure.