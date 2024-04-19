Listen to Seal's alternative version of ‘Kiss From A Rose’ to celebrate 30th anniversary

19 April 2024, 14:58

Listen to an alternate version of Seal's timeless ballad, 'Kiss From A Rose'.
Listen to an alternate version of Seal's timeless ballad, 'Kiss From A Rose'. Picture: Press Release/Rhino

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

He has one of the most distinct voices in the business.

During the nineties, Seal proved himself to be a singular talent who combined his alluring personality with a heavenly soulful voice to match.

Even though he achieved a swathe of hits during the era, there's one song that was undeniably his greatest: 'Kiss From A Rose'.

Released in 1994, the soaring ballad largely fell on deaf ears initially, released as the second single from his second eponymous album, Seal.

However, his fortunes changed entirely when 'Kiss From A Rose' was picked to become the main theme song to 1995's Batman Forever.

The song didn't even technically feature in the film, starring Val Kilmer as the caped crusader, but resonated with global audiences having been used in the credits.

Now, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his 1994 album, Seal has released an alternate version to his signature song.

Kiss From a Rose (Alternate Version)

After the commercial success of blockbuster Batman Forever, 'Kiss From A Rose' catapulted Seal to the top of the charts around the world.

Achieving a number one in the UK, the ballad also hit the top spot of the Billboard US Mainstream Top 40, US Adult Top 40, US Adult Contemporary and the Hot 100, as well as the summit of the pop charts in Canada, France, Iceland and Norway.

A year later, he bagged Grammy Awards for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

It might have been a very different story had Batman Forever director Joel Schumacher not contacted Seal directly to request using it.

'Kiss From A Rose' is Seal's signature song. (Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
'Kiss From A Rose' is Seal's signature song. (Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Marking the 30th anniversary of Seal's second studio album, a Deluxe Edition is set for release which includes a remastered version of the original and previously unreleased recordings.

Alternate versions of 'Newborn Friend' and 'Don't Cry' will feature, as well as a stripped-back version of 'Dreaming In Metaphors' in which Seal performs alone with a piano.

The reissue will also feature Seal’s B-side 'Blues In E', a cover of Steve Miller Band's 'Fly Like An Eagle' from the 1995 animated movie soundtrack to Space Jam, and a version of 'Manic Depression' that Seal recorded with the late legendary guitarist Jeff Beck for Stone Free: A Tribute to Jimi Hendrix.

Topping the album charts in the UK, Seal was certified 4x platinum shortly after, so this reissue will be one of the Seal super-fans for sure.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Chris Janson

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson duets with country star Chris Janson on Hank Williams Jr classic

Like father like daughter: Kevin Bacon teams up with Sosie for a cute duet of the Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus song 'II Most Wanted'.

Kevin Bacon teams up for cute duet with daughter Sosie on Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus cover

TV & Film

This is the moment Simon Le Bon got up to sing one of his most famous hits to the delight of diners at a Spanish restaurant.

Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon stands up at restaurant to duet 'Hungry Like the Wolf' with stunned guitarist

Duran Duran

With George's emotional cover of The Beatles' 'The Long And Winding Road', his late mum was clearly in his thoughts.

When George Michael paid tribute to Linda McCartney and his late mum with beautiful Beatles cover

George Michael

Jon Bon Jovi in 2020

Jon Bon Jovi facts: Singer's age, wife, children, songs and career revealed

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

George Michael's Wembley performance in 2007

When George Michael opened the new Wembley Stadium with incredible setlist

George Michael

Amy Winehouse has inspired countless artists. But who influenced Amy to become the artist she evolved into?

The voices that influenced Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse

'Back To Black' was the title song from an album that changed everything for Amy Winehouse.

The Story of... 'Back To Black' by Amy Winehouse

Song Facts

The three Bee Gees brothers have plenty of children between them. Here's all you need to know about their kids.

How many kids do the Bee Gees have, and who are they?

Bee Gees

Amy Winehouse's best songs

Amy Winehouse's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Amy Winehouse

This is the amazing moment Celine Dion surprised a couple getting married in Las Vegas by singing their first dance song, 'Because You Loved Me'.

When Celine Dion crashed wedding couple's first dance singing 'Because You Loved Me'

Celine Dion