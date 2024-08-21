Smooth Icons 2024: How to listen to the top 100 countdown

21 August 2024, 11:07

Smooth Icons 2024: How to listen to the top 100 countdown
Smooth Icons 2024: How to listen to the top 100 countdown. Picture: Smooth

By Sian Moore

It's time to crown the greatest artist of all time in this year's Smooth Icons countdown!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We asked you to vote for your favourite artists in our Smooth Icons countdown.

And soon, we'll be counting down the full top 100 on Monday, August 26th!

FOLLOW THE CHART LIVE HERE

The countdown will kick off at 10am with Myleene Klass, followed by Paul Phear at 1pm. Angie Greaves then concludes it all from 4-7pm.

You can listen to the countdown live on Global Player, on FM and DAB or on your smart speaker. You can follow the chart as it happens live using the link above.

Last year, George Michael was crowned the winner for a third time. Can he claim the Smooth Icons throne again? It's all down to you!

