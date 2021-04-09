Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh has died, aged 99

9 April 2021, 12:11 | Updated: 9 April 2021, 12:14

Prince Philip has passed away
Prince Philip has passed away. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has died aged 99 Windsor Castle this morning.

In May 2017 it was announced that The Duke of Edinburgh had decided, with full support of The Queen, to no longer carry out public engagements. Whilst he had recently suffered from a few illnesses, he had, for most of his life, enjoyed excellent health.

Following a successful naval career during which he saw active service in the Second World War, The Duke of Edinburgh began to focus on his work in support of The Queen following her Accession in 1952.

Prince Philip
Prince Philip. Picture: Getty
The Queen and Prince Philip
The Queen and Prince Philip. Picture: Getty

In 2009 he became the longest serving British consort (companion to the Sovereign), a distinction previously held by Queen Charlotte, George III’s consort.

His Royal Highness also had many interests which he pursued separately to his work with Her Majesty, including conservation, engineering, and The Duke of Edinburgh's Award which he founded in 1956.

Prince Philip
Prince Philip. Picture: Getty
The Queen and Prince Philip
The Queen and Prince Philip. Picture: Getty

The Duke of Edinburgh was Patron, President or a member of over 780 organisations, with which he continued to be associated after his retirement, although he no longer played an active role by attending engagements.

Though probably best known for founding The Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme in 1956, His Royal Highness was also involved in the work of many more charities and organisations which reflected his wide-ranging interests in topics including conservation, sport, the military and engineering.

More from the Royal Family

Prince Philip

Prince Philip facts: The Duke of Edinburgh's marriage, children, parents and life explained
New unseen footage of the pair relaxing in New Zealand on Christmas day just months after the Queen's coronation gives an incredible insight into the monarch's private life.

Unseen private scenes of a young Queen and Prince Philip larking around in home video footage
The London flat Princess Diana lived in during her bachelorette days is to be commemorated with a blue plaque.

Princess Diana’s London flat to get blue plaque: Where did she live before marrying Prince Charles?

Zara Tindall and husband Mike confirm birth of baby boy - who was born in the couple's bathroom

Prince Philip: Duke of Edinburgh leaves King Edward VII's Hospital and returns to Windsor Castle

More on Smooth

Prince's 2010 album Welcome 2 America is to be released 11 years after it was first recorded.

Prince's estate release stunning track ahead of much anticipated 'Welcome 2 America' album - listen

Prince

Ed Sheeran's 2007 dance audition has emerged

Video surfaces of 16-year-old Ed Sheeran auditioning for a TV boy band - and it's hilarious

Ed Sheeran

Annie Lennox's 30-year-old daughter, Lola Lennox, has released her fourth single, co-produced by her famous mother. Pictured, Lola and her mum Annie Lennox.

Annie Lennox's talented daughter Lola Lennox releases song produced by her famous mum

Music

The former Queen frontman, who died in 1991, gave a stunning performance when he joined his ex-bandmates and Adam Lambert on stage in 2015.

When Freddie Mercury joined Adam Lambert for a spine-tingling duet of 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in 2015

Queen

You're officially a music legend if you can pass this quiz

QUIZ: You're officially a music legend if you can pass this quiz

Quizzes

The brave moment Elton John tried to carry on performing after being diagnosed with 'walking pneumonia' was caught on camera in February 2020.

Heartbreaking moment Elton John broke down in tears on stage before being diagnosed with pneumonia

Elton John