Watch Kristen Stewart transform into Princess Diana in first look trailer for royal biopic Spencer

Actress Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, and Diana, Princess Of Wales. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

In 2020 Kristen Stewart was revealed to play Princess Diana in the upcoming biopic titled Spencer.

Now we get the first glimpse of the Twilight star in full flow playing the Princess Of Wales and international royal icon.

Stewart looks almost unrecognisable in full costume in both the first look trailer for Spencer – Diana's maiden name – and the accompanying movie poster.

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana for the 2021 biopic Spencer. Picture: STX Films

When she was first revealed to be playing Diana, is was met with much scepticism, with royal loyalists feeling as though the role should've at least gone to a British actress.

Stewart addressed the backlash in several interviews, explaining: "It's hard not to feel protective over her. She was so young.

"Everyone's perspective is different, and there's no way to get everything right, what is fact in relation to personal experience."

After seeing the initial teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated biopic, it appears Kristen Stewart has put her all into completely transforming herself into Princess Diana.

The trailer depicts preparation for a royal banquet with Diana's clothes laid out for her by various assistants, whilst she seeks refuge in a bathroom from the all the fuss and fanfare.

As she stares into her own distressed reflection in the mirror, a member of staff calls: "Ma'am they're waiting for you."

Then the trailer shows Diana in numerous situations (wearing a number of beautiful outfits for which she was renowned for) that suggest her struggles with being a member of the royal family and a public icon.

The teaser ends with a woman played by Sally Hawkins comforting Diana as they sit in marshes. It's the first and only time you hear Diana speak in the trailer.

“They know everything,” says Hawkins. Stewart replies: “They don’t.”

The first time we hear Kristen Stewart speak as Diana in the trailer for Spencer. Picture: NEON/Topic Studios

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana for the 2021 biopic Spencer. Picture: NEON/Topic Studios

Spencer is set over the course of three days in Diana's life in 1992 around the Christmas holidays.

Taking place over Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day at Sandringham Estate where the royals usually spend the festive season, Diana begins to reevaluate her marriage to Prince Charles as it begins to unravel.

Prince Charles is played by Jack Farthing who is also introduced in the trailer.

Directed by Pablo Larraín (who also directed Jackie featuring Natalie Portman), the biopic will not lead up to Diana's tragic death, rather focusing on her marriage struggles and the strength she gained from choosing to leave the royals.

The movie poster for Spencer. Picture: STX Films

Diana, Princess of Wales, wears an outfit in the colors of Canada during a state visit to Edmonton, Alberta, with her husband. Picture: Getty

Production company NEON unveiled the trailer alongside the tweet: "Every fairy tale ends. Kristen Stewart is Diana Spencer. A glimpse at Pablo Larraín's SPENCER."

The biopic is set for release in theatres on 5th November 2021.